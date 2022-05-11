Lawrence soccer downs RIdgecroft, galls to PCA

ELIZABETH CITY - The Lawrence Academy Warriors were overwhelmed by the Pungo Christian Academy Raiders in the Tarheel Independence Conference Championship game held at Albemarle Christian School in Elizabeth City, on Wednesday, May 4.

Lawrence survived the Ridgecroft School Rams in the semi-final on Tuesday, 2-1, but the Warriors would succumb to the Raiders over-powering soccer unit by a score of 6-1.

Both teams will move forward toward the state playoffs when seeding is completed.

