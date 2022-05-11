ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Lawrence soccer downs RIdgecroft, galls to PCA

By Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212dkm_0fZyUQRf00

ELIZABETH CITY - The Lawrence Academy Warriors were overwhelmed by the Pungo Christian Academy Raiders in the Tarheel Independence Conference Championship game held at Albemarle Christian School in Elizabeth City, on Wednesday, May 4.

Lawrence survived the Ridgecroft School Rams in the semi-final on Tuesday, 2-1, but the Warriors would succumb to the Raiders over-powering soccer unit by a score of 6-1.

Both teams will move forward toward the state playoffs when seeding is completed.

Andre Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Sports
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pca#Warriors#Christian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
23
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy