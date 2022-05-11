ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

4 Arrested in Connection to 30 Fires in 48 Hours in Contra Costa County

By Cheryl Hurd
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were arrested in connection with over 30 fires in the last 48 hours in Contra Costa County. Fire investigators said that it is unusual to make so many arson arrests in such a short period of time. “Arson in my opinion is one of the most underreported...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 3

Related
KRON4 News

7 arrested in connection of crime syndicate

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Windsor Police Arrests Two for Allegedly Ramming a Patrol Car

The following is a press release issued by the Windsor Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05/13/2022, around 3:20 AM, a Town of Windsor Police Deputy was on routine patrol when...
WINDSOR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
City
Antioch, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Bungalow shooting suspect charged with murder

BERKELEY — Two persons were arrested after one man was killed and a woman was injured at a bungalow with a history of shootings. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1117 Channing Way. On the evening of May 4, police responded to a report of...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in Oakland investigating 2 separate fatal shootings

OAKLAND – Two people died from gunshot wounds they suffered in separate shootings in Oakland Thursday evening and early Friday morning, police said.The first victim – a male – died following a shooting early Thursday evening just before 7:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. That victim died after being taken to a hospital, according to police. The shooting early Friday occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in West Oakland in the 3000 block of Chestnut Street, just a block from the campus of McClymonds High School. Officers arriving at the scene located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He died where officers found him, police said. More than 40 homicides have occurred in Oakland this year.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Arson#Contra Costa County Fire#Highway 4
ksro.com

Woman Found Dead at Sea Ranch Identified

Authorities do not suspect foul play after a woman was found dead at the base of a cliff in Sea Ranch in northern Sonoma County. The woman was found Sunday night, after falling an estimated 30 to 40-feet to the bottom of the cliff. She is being identified as 72-year-old Victoria Plann. An exact cause of death has not yet been determined.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Seniors killed in Alameda house fire identified

ALAMEDA -- Authorities on Wednesday identified two people in their 80s who died following a fire early Monday morning in Alameda.Rosalinda Reynado, 80, and Salvador Reynado, 85, both of Alameda, died from injuries they suffered, according to the Alameda Fire Department, Alameda County coroner's bureau and the San Francisco medical examiner's office. Another person was injured and survived, Alameda Fire Capt. Dave Port said.A 911 call had been placed at 3:21 a.m. Monday to report a residential fire in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue.Resources for a one-alarm fire were dispatched and arrived in four minutes. Crews found a single-family home in flames, Port said.Crews worked to put out the fire and searched for occupants. Firefighters rescued Rosalinda Reynado and Salvador Reynado, Port said.The third person, also an adult, was able to get out of the home by themselves. That person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.Crews brought the fire under control at 3:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation. 
ALAMEDA, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Body found in Solano County canal

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a body was found in a waterway Thursday.  The sheriff’s office told FOX40 the body was found inside a canal near Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane close to the Liberty Farms community.  Deputies are currently investigating the scene, the sheriff’s […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Woman With Stolen Trailer and Baby Racoon Cited in Santa Rosa

A woman found with a stolen trailer and a baby racoon in Santa Rosa has been cited. On Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s detectives saw a dump trailer with a false license plate in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue. After a closer look, they determined that the trailer had been stolen out of Petaluma in April of 2021. Detectives talked to the woman whose car was connected to the trailer and learned she had an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino for theft-related charges. They searched the car she was driving and found a baby raccoon in the passenger seat. The woman, 37-year-old Corey Crabtree, said she found the raccoon and was going to care for it. Crabtree was cited for the warrant and the racoon was given over to wildlife rescue.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Frantic rescue attempt from burning car in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo. KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Body found in the water in Delta, Solano sheriff's office says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A body was found Thursday morning in the Delta area, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. Someone who spotted a body in the water near Liberty Island Road and Malcom Lane called dispatchers around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Deputies who arrived were not able to tell the age or gender of the body.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 6 hurt in head-on crash in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and six others were sent to hospitals after a head-on crash west of Lodi in San Joaquin County on Friday, officials said. The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said at least two vehicles and nine people total were involved in the crash that happened around 4:20 p.m. on westbound State Route 12 at Peatland Road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy