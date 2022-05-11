4 Arrested in Connection to 30 Fires in 48 Hours in Contra Costa County

ALAMEDA -- Authorities on Wednesday identified two people in their 80s who died following a fire early Monday morning in Alameda.Rosalinda Reynado, 80, and Salvador Reynado, 85, both of Alameda, died from injuries they suffered, according to the Alameda Fire Department, Alameda County coroner's bureau and the San Francisco medical examiner's office. Another person was injured and survived, Alameda Fire Capt. Dave Port said.A 911 call had been placed at 3:21 a.m. Monday to report a residential fire in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue.Resources for a one-alarm fire were dispatched and arrived in four minutes. Crews found a single-family home in flames, Port said.Crews worked to put out the fire and searched for occupants. Firefighters rescued Rosalinda Reynado and Salvador Reynado, Port said.The third person, also an adult, was able to get out of the home by themselves. That person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.Crews brought the fire under control at 3:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO