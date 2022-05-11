ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New audiotapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcGtS_0fZySGw300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVBqh_0fZySGw300
Sen. Lindsey Graham was heard in new audiotapes criticizing former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, saying Trump was playing "the TV game" and going "too far."

Getty Images

  • New audio has leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham revealing his feelings about Biden and Trump.
  • Graham is heard saying he thinks Biden is the "best person" to have after the Capitol riot.
  • Graham also criticizes Trump in another tape, saying he "plays the TV game" and "went too far."

New audiotapes have surfaced of Sen. Lindsey Graham, a known Trump ally, criticizing Trump and praising Biden after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The tapes were played on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" during an interview segment with New York Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin. Martin interviewed Graham on January 6 directly after the riot, and the senator spoke candidly about then-President-elect Joe Biden and the former president, Trump.

In the first audio clip , Graham said he thought everyone would "come out of this stronger."

"Moments like this reset. People will calm down. People will say, 'I don't want to be associated with that,'" Graham said. "This is a group within a group. What this does, there will be a rallying effect for a while, (then) the country says, 'We're better than this.'"

He was then asked if Biden would help make that happen, to which Graham said: "Totally."

"He'll maybe be the best person to have," Graham is heard saying. "I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

In a second audiotape played on CNN, Graham is heard saying in an interview after the riot that he thought Trump "misjudged the passion," criticizing the former president's actions.

"He plays the TV game and he went too far here," Graham said. "That rally didn't help, talking about primarying Liz (Cheney.) He created a sense of revenge."

Graham was likely referring to a part of Trump's speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021 , when Trump suggested that his supporters "primary the hell" out of those who do not fight to overturn the election.

Graham is known to be a staunch ally of the former president . However, Graham may have had a more complicated view of Trump. In Burns and Martin's new book, "This Will Not Pass," they claim that Graham threatened to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office during the Capitol riot. Trump later mocked Graham, calling him a "progressive senator from South Carolina" during a March fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Graham has also publicly criticized Trump for floating the possibility of pardons for Capitol rioters, calling Trump's idea "inappropriate." This then prompted Trump to call Graham a RINO, a GOP insult meaning "Republican in name only." The term has been used often against Trump critics like GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 211

MAUSBORN69
4d ago

Anyone who still believes that the Republicans aren't trying to take our country by force they are not paying attention. They come for your free speech, just ask Disney. They come for your right to choose. They come for what your children are being taught in school. The most important thing is they're coming for your vote, if they manage to achieve their goals of stopping people from voting we're in a whole lot of trouble people.

Reply(47)
114
Jim Bob
4d ago

we need a government of the people by the people for the people, to get that we need citizens who care about their neighbors not some orange guy

Reply(17)
72
Joplin Scott
4d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Reply(4)
59
Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
The Independent

US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

493K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy