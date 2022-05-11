ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Federal prosecutors seeking to question Robert Bowers in person about rights waivers

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQB1Q_0fZyRl4F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMhoj_0fZyRl4F00
Federal prosecutors seeking to question Robert Bowers in person 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Federal prosecutors want the judge in the Robert Bowers case to question Bowers in person to be sure that he understands that his lawyers are waiving his civil rights.

One of those rights that is in question is regarding the right to a speedy trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office isn't making the request to challenge the competency of the defense.

Instead, it says it wants to prevent any future litigation.

Bowers is charged with killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man convicted of killing 2 women faces death sentence

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania man is facing a death sentence following his conviction in the 2020 murders of two women with whom he had been romantically involved, one of whom was pregnant.Jurors in Cumberland County announced Tuesday their decision that 27-year-old Davone Unique Anderson deserved capital punishment after he was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child as well as child endangerment, PennLive.com reported.Authorities alleged that Anderson killed 23-year-old Sydney Parmelee in Carlisle on July 5, 2020, because he believed she was cheating on him. They allege he...
CARLISLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews on scene for fire in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire crews are on the scene for a fire in Carnegie. The fire is located in the 400 block of Newkirk Street. 911 said the call for the fire came in at 9:33 p.m. There are no reported...
New Pittsburgh Courier

UNSOLVED HOMICIDES: Just 31% of city’s homicides in 2022 are solved

ZAVIAWNA GATHERS DIED IN 2021. Nearly four weeks since a mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Easter Sunday shook the region, made national headlines and left two teens lifeless, there are still no arrests. Nine months after the senseless shooting death of 26-year-old Zaviawna Gathers in Wilkinsburg, her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman acquitted by reason of insanity in child stabbing

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing a 3-year-old neighbor as he walked with an older sibling to a school bus stop in Ohio last year has been acquitted of all charges on the grounds of insanity.Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II rendered his verdict Thursday after closing arguments in the bench trial of 47-year-old Xiaoyan Zhu., the Dayton Daily News reported. She had been indicted the month after the March 2021 attack on charges of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.Authorities had alleged that the defendant ran from her Deerfield Township home to...
LEBANON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Chief Schubert's future in question, transitional report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new voice may be needed to replace current Pittsburgh Police Chief, Scott Schubert, according to a transitional report from Mayor Ed Gainey's office.The latest string of gun violence has caused Mayor Gainey's transition team to question whether or not Chief Schubert is still the right man for the job. Gainey's team believes it is imperative that the next police chief is committed to a new vision for public safety.The transition team's report also stated that police need to rebuild trust between the community and the department itself by investing in anti-violence workforce development as well as identifying the key people and places driving the violence around the city. Mayor Gainey has full confidence in Chief Schubert and his team. "Let me say this again: I have tremendous confidence in our police force. One of the things that's beginning to change is that we've got more community engagement in regards to what's going on, which is great. That's what we've been talking about for a long time," Gainey said. Gainey said he'll have more to share after reviewing the team's entire report. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI seeks identity of alleged Brookline bank robber

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Brookline earlier this week. The FBI said the Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard was held up Monday afternoon. The man is accused of handing a teller a note asking for money before running away, the FBI said. He didn't display a weapon. It's unclear if he got away with any cash. Surveillance photos show a man in black clothes wearing sunglasses and a mask at the time of the alleged robbery. The FBI described him as approximately 5-foot-6 with short black hair and a beard.  The FBI and Pittsburgh police are asking people with information is asked to call the FBI field office at 412-432-4000. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Former Christ the King Manor CEO Charged in $169k Racketeering Scheme

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The former CEO of Christ the King Manor is facing a laundry list of charges stemming from a $169,000 racketeering scheme. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 64-year-old Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, of Sykesville, on Friday, May 13, in Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick’s office:
SYKESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Civil Rights#The Tree Of Life#Violent Crime#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed during hit-and-run in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Allegheny County.The accident happened on Fifth Avenue at Lincoln Way in McKeesport on Saturday at 11 p.m.Police said first responders found a 22-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital where he died. The victim was identified as John May. Police said the 19-year-old driver fled the scene and was later located by police in Turtle Creek."Homicide detectives initiated an investigation and the findings will be sent to the district attorney's office for a charging determination," police said in a release.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mehmet Oz condemns Kathy Barnette's tweet on Islam

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction ahead of Tuesday's primary election.After spending much of the campaign steering clear of fellow Republican Senate contender Kathy Barnette, Oz on Saturday said she was out of step with the GOP and would be unable to win the general election in November. In an interview, he took issue with a 2015 tweet from Barnette in which she wrote that "Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam."Oz, who would be the nation's first Muslim senator, described the comments as "disqualifying.""It's reprehensible...
CARLISLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upper Burrell police arrest man after girlfriend tells them beating required removal of spleen

Upper Burrell police filed felony charges against a man after his girlfriend told them she needed surgery to remove her spleen after he stomped on her during an argument. Marcus Lamont Obey, 41, of the 400 block of 11th Street in New Kensington, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation along with a count of simple assault, according to court records.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Police called to home in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway following an incident at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning. Police were called to the home on the 1100 block of East Street around 5:30 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the scene. Investigators later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Man stabbed in North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in stable condition this morning after he was found stabbed on the North Side, according to police.The man suffered a stab wound to his back and torso at 8 Allegheny Center yesterday.He was alert and breathing and is expected to survive.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Items displayed for victims of gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Moms were out yesterday to honor lives that were lost to the gun violence that has rocked our region. There was a display at the Ohringer Gallery in Braddock of items from loved ones who were lost to gun violence. About 17 moms contributed to the display. Their message is to spread awareness and make sure their loved ones are not forgotten. Several types of items were on display, ranging from boxing gloves, paintings, trophies, and more. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Lt. Governor John Fetterman recovering after stroke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is recovering following a stroke, his campaign announced Sunday.Fetterman, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the state's U.S. Senate seat, did not suffer "any cognitive damage," a release from his campaign said. He went to the hospital on Friday after he "wasn't feeling well.""I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes. The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Candidates stress issues and differences on why they should succeed Congressman Doyle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Five Democrats are in the race to replace Congressman Mike Doyle, who is retiring after 28 years in Congress.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a rare opportunity for this region to get new representation in Washington.The new 12th Congressional District includes the city of Pittsburgh, part of the South Hills, the Mon Valley and eastern suburbs into Westmoreland County.The candidates include attorney activist Steve Irwin of Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee of Swissvale and Pitt law professor Jerry Dickinson of Swissvale.  Also running are law firm administrator Jeff Woodard of Oakland and businessman William Parker...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Abortion-rights supporters march in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protests continue around the country surrounding the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade. On Saturday, one of those protests was held in Pittsburgh. Women's rights supporters said the movement isn't just about abortion but protecting the liberties of everybody. They believe the few should not take away the rights of the many."Women's rights are human rights and women's liberty is human liberty," Tracy Baton said. "The attack on liberty by the Supreme Court decision is an attack we've never seen. We've never seen courts roll back liberty."Women and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Candidate facing menacing charge exits congressional race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island congressional candidate recently arrested on a menacing charge in Ohio has dropped out of the race.Michael Neary said in a statement Friday he was seeking medical treatment for non-epileptic seizures following his arrest in Ohio in March. He said the decision followed "careful consultation and prayer."Neary, 28, was among a large field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island's 2nd congressional district following incumbent Democrat Jim Langevin's announcement in January that he's retiring.Neary has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of menacing by stalking March 23, as well as drug...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Pittsburgh

Ashes of American James Hill killed in Ukraine returned to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remains of James Hill, an American killed in Ukraine, were flown to Pittsburgh Thursday. His sister Katya is an associate professor at the University of Pittsburg in the Department of Communication Science and Disorders. Her family learned of his death from the U.S. embassy. Katya said it took weeks, several people and dangerous trips to get it into Poland then eventually Pittsburgh. He was killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv. Katya said James was living in Kyiv and traveled to Chernihiv for his partner, Ira, to get multiple sclerosis treatment in a hospital.James was a social worker and forensic psychologist who taught all over Europe. One of his last assignments was teaching young police officers in Kyiv how to collect evidence.He leaves behind two children. Katya said they plan to get James' urn to Idaho and they will eventually spread his ashes in all his favorite places, including Ukraine someday. Homeland Security is starting a war crime investigation into his death, Katya said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family wants Pittsburgh Public Schools to crack down on school violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The family of a Pittsburgh Public Schools student is outraged over what they perceive as a lack of action regarding in-school violence. A student was attacked twice and ended up in the emergency room. The boy is a junior at Perry High School. His family says things are out of control there, and at other Pittsburgh Public Schools. Chrissie Higgs, the boy's mother, believes he was attacked for defending his girlfriend. Cell phone video shows someone walking up to the boy and throwing a soda can at him. Punches soon followed. The school district told KDKA that security and staff quickly broke up the fight, and all involved will face school-based disciplinary action."They are just as bad as the students who are doing what they are doing," Higgs said. "They are letting them do what they are doing and basically saying it's okay because they are not having consequences. Their consequence is one day out of school, well the kids are enjoying that one day out of school." KDKA is still waiting to hear from the district on what it's going to do about school safety overall. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy