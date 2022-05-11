Federal prosecutors seeking to question Robert Bowers in person about rights waivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Federal prosecutors want the judge in the Robert Bowers case to question Bowers in person to be sure that he understands that his lawyers are waiving his civil rights.

One of those rights that is in question is regarding the right to a speedy trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office isn't making the request to challenge the competency of the defense.

Instead, it says it wants to prevent any future litigation.

Bowers is charged with killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.