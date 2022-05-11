ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analysis: Blockchain needs MP3 music moment to win over markets

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXmIf_0fZyN6jJ00
A staff poses with a Creative MP3 player in Singapore May 17, 2006.

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Blockchain needs its own music industry 'MP3' moment as fragmented regulation and technology hamper the development of a digital securities industry that could help realise its full potential, industry officials said.

Blockchain, or distributed ledger technology (DLT), underpins cryptoassets like bitcoin and allows many parties to access a single version of data at the same time.

But extending its application to issuing, trading and settling securities like stocks and bonds requires a common digital format for the securities themselves, said Gerd Hartung, head of new digital markets at Deutsche Boerse.

"The real topic is how do we get to the MP3 digital format you see in the music industry. The next level we are getting to is digitisation of the financial instrument itself," he said.

The digital MP3 file format, with its inferior audio quality, did not look like a disruptive technology until the arrival of MP3 players and streaming systems dramatically altered the music industry, removing a slew of middle men and almost all the barriers to entry faced by an artist.

A similar pivot in financial markets would allow an instrument to be issued in hours rather than days or weeks, better targeting specific markets and taking advantage of windows of calm to reach more investors faster and free of data errors, industry officials say.

But it would also challenge banks' dominant position in the revenue chain for issuing and trading securities.

A further step from pilot project to live markets came this week with the launch of LedgerEdge, described as the first regulated, DLT-based corporate bond platform.

"Everyone is looking for greater clarity on the regulatory definition of digital assets," said David Nicol, chief executive and co-founder of LedgerEdge.

But with many elements yet to fall into place, Arjun Jayaram, founder and chief executive of blockchain company Baton Systems, warned there was unlikely to be a "big bang" moment.

Banks still use "very old" technology, making it harder to interface with DLT platforms, he said, while Javier Hernani, head of securities services at SIX which runs the Zurich and Madrid stock exchanges, said hooking up to blockchain was a cost that needed to be phased in.

Hernani also pointed to the need for digital versions of currencies such as the dollar, euro or sterling to speed up payment and achieve the full benefits of DLT, something the relevant central banks have yet to decide on, let alone launch. read more

Instead a "bridge" would be needed to allow digitised assets to be traded, but paid for in fiat currencies, he suggested.

Regulators also need time to get to grips with the new technology, with the European Union and Britain preparing to test DLT in market infrastructure.

"We intend to have this up and running next year, and if it teaches us that we need to update the relevant legislation, then we will do that too," Britain's financial services minister John Glen said in a speech last month.

The EU said its pilot regime would allow policymakers to identify obstacles in regulation.

PARALLEL SYSTEMS

HSBC and Wells Fargo are already using blockchain from Baton Systems to settle bilateral foreign currency trades, and in July Deutsche Boerse will use its digital central register to offer same day-issuance and paperless processing for digitised certificates and warrants in its Clearstream settlement arm. read more

"We have done the proof of concepts in the past, but now it's really about bringing the real, fully-fledged financial, digital market infrastructure in place, and that needs to be productive and scalable," Hartung said.

Rival Euroclear has joined blockchain consortium Fnality - backed by banks including Santander, Barclays, Credit Suisse, MUFG and UBS - which is aiming to open a payments account for tokenised assets at the Bank of England in October. read more

Meanwhile, the U.S. Depository Trust & Clearing Corp's platform that leverages DLT is moving to a development phase for same-day settlement of securities trades, compared with two days at present.

Consultants estimate potential savings of 50% from using blockchain in areas like settlement, mainly through cutting time-consuming 'reconciliation' or the fixing of mismatches in transaction data.

Faster completion of trades also means less risk and therefore less capital tied up in backing transactions.

Looking at the derivatives market, Deloitte estimates a "single shared version of trade data" could reduce costs by one-third.

Combining DLT with a machine-readable blueprint for how derivatives are managed and traded could cut the cost base for derivatives dealers by $3.2 billion, it says.

SIX, which launched a digital bond in November, senses progress this year.

"We are going from proof of concept to the real world, slowly," the company's Hernani said.

"We will continue to see some real business, but still in the small numbers. I think there will be parallel systems for a while."

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia's Brambles in talks with CVC Capital over a potential takeover offer

May 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s pallets and container supplier Brambles Ltd is weighing up an unsolicited takeover offer by Europe’s private equity giant CVC Capital Partners, it said on Monday, addressing media reports. “Brambles notes the engagement is preliminary, incomplete and there has been no formal proposal received...
WORLD
Reuters

Tech boost lifts Australian shares; Brambles soars on CVC buyout talks

May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday with technology stocks catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, even as investors fretted over rapid inflation and recession, while container supplier Brambles soared after early talks of a takeover offer. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.9% at...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#Stocks And Bonds#European Union#Derivatives Market#Digital Asset#Web3#Dlt#Cryptoassets#Deutsche Boerse
Reuters

Asia stocks try to bounce, China data a risk

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were attempting a rare rally on Monday after Wall Street managed a bounce from deep lows, though investors were also braced for bad news from Chinese economic data due later in the session. Forecasts are for a fall of 6.1% in China's...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's yuan extends declines to new 19-mth low, set for 6th weekly drop

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased further, touching a more than 19-month low against the dollar on Friday and breaching a key threshold, and looked set for the sixth straight weekly losses. The Chinese currency has lost more than 6% against a strengthening dollar over the past four weeks, a sudden, deep plunge for the yuan, which has long been tightly managed and usually moves within thin ranges. "We feel the Chinese authorities are comfortable in letting the CNY weakening further, so long as the depreciation remains orderly," said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered. "FX policy appears to be one of the options to alleviate growth pressure, via alleviating exports pressure." Liu noted that China is facing increasingly downward growth pressure, and sees little room to alter its zero-COVID policy, while domestic monetary policy easing is constrained by a hawkish Federal Reserve. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a fresh low of 6.7898 per dollar, 606 pips or 0.9% weaker than the previous fix, 6.7292, but 57 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.7955. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.7900 per dollar, and quickly weakened past 6.8 to a low of 6.8150, the softest level since Sept. 30, 2020. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7925, 53 pips weaker than the previous late-session close. Currency traders said absence of discomfort among the authorities over the recent yuan weakness, other than firmer-than-expected midpoint settings, have encouraged some investors to test new lows in the currency. "While likely related to portfolio outflows, the move is getting compounded by the PBOC's hands-off stance, which is adding to the local USD buying frenzy," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. The rapid losses in the yuan also dragged down its value against major trading partner, with the CFETS yuan basket index falling to 100.8, the lowest level since November 2021, and down 1.63% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ, said the authorities might want to nudge the yuan's basket index to a more comfortable level, in a bid to protect China's export competitiveness. "My feeling is that the goal is to cap the basket index below 98," Xing said, noting the index had usually hovered in a range of 92 to 98 in the last few years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 104.64 from the previous close of 104.851, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8108 per dollar. The yuan market at 0330 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.7898 6.7292 -0.89% Spot yuan 6.7925 6.7872 -0.08% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD -6.44% Spot change since 2005 21.85% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.39 100.32 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 104.64 104.851 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.8108 -0.27% * Offshore 6.839 -0.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Madrid, Spain
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia. Brent crude futures were down 64...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China property shares in Hong Kong climb on latest easing of mortgage rules

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland properties Index rose nearly 4% on Monday after China further eased the mortgage loan rate guidance. Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another attempt to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Egypt outlines broad plan to sell state assets

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt outlined on Sunday a wide array of state assets that it will offer to private investors, part of a government plan to fully withdraw from certain sectors of the economy as it seeks to attract $40 billion in investment over the next four years.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10% from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday, rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials. The surge in the corporate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy