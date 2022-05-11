ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavendish conquers Mount Etna and eyes next Giro d'Italia sprint in Messina

By Stephen Farrand
 5 days ago
Mark Cavendish finished safely inside the time limit atop Mount Etna, carefully calibrating his effort on the first mountain stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia in the hope of being at his best for the expected sprint finish in Messina on Wednesday...

