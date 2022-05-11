ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Philip Morris bets on cigarette alternatives with $16 billion Swedish Match bid

By Anna Ringstrom
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLtQg_0fZyMDvm00

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc has agreed to buy tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match in a $16 billion deal that aims to cut the U.S. company’s dependence on cigarettes.

In a bet on fast-growing markets for cigarette alternatives, PMI said on Wednesday it was making a cash offer for the Stockholm-based group at 106 crowns per share, valuing it at 161.2 billion crowns ($16 billion). Swedish Match’s board has recommended the offer.

Swedish Match shares were up 9% to a record 103.45 crowns, having jumped already on Tuesday when PMI confirmed reports it was in talks to buy the firm.

However, hedge fund Bronte Capital, which owns about 1% of Swedish Match, said the offer price was “unacceptable”, reiterating its opposition to the takeover. Some 90% of shareholders need to agree to the deal for it to proceed under Swedish law.

John Hempton, co-founder of Sydney-based Bronte Capital, said he had been contacted by many shareholders opposing the deal either because the price was too low or because they want the company to stay as it is.

A Swedish Match spokesperson declined to comment. “Shareholders are free to make their own decisions and make their own statements,” the spokesperson said.

Philip Morris is the most realistic buyer for Swedish Match from a competition perspective, but may yet need to lift its offer, Alastair Mankin, vice president at brokerage Cowen, said in a research note.

“Maybe target shareholders will want to agitate for a better price than PM initially offers – but that would seem the most intuitive path to a price improvement, rather than the potential for a competing bid from a third party,” Mankin said.

The Swedish company makes most of its profit from Swedish-style moist snuff called “snus”. Sales of its relatively new Zyn tobacco-free nicotine pouches - which, like snus, are put under the upper lip and sucked - are growing rapidly in Scandinavia and the United States as consumers become more health-conscious.

Swedish Match controls nearly half the world’s share of both the nicotine pouch and snus markets. It is also the fourth largest producer of U.S.-style moist snuff, a category that is led by Altria, according to Euromonitor.

Swedish Match dropped cigarettes in 1999 and wants to spin off its cigar business, a move that would mean a full exit from combustible products. PMI aims for smoke-free products to account for more than half of sales by 2025.

PMI was spun off from U.S. peer Altria, a rival to Swedish Match, in 2008. Swedish Match would give PMI, which does not sell its products in the United States, access to a ready-made distribution network.

“This is not a cost synergy case,” Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren told Reuters. “This is rather a textbook example of perfect industrial logic - two companies that share the same vision and that also are very complementary in their commercial setups.”

Analysts at Credit Suisse said they had a positive view on the bid value, which represents roughly a 40% premium to Swedish Match shares prior to the bid announcement.

Swedish Match has long been tipped as a takeover candidate.

(Graphi: Swedish Match dominates tobacco-free oral nicotine industry Swedish Match dominates tobacco-free oral nicotine industry: )

BofA Securities and Citigroup Global Markets Limited are acting as advisers to PMI on the deal. Goldman Sachs is advising Swedish Match, which also commissioned an opinion from SEB Corporate Finance.

Swedish Match reported first-quarterly earnings on Wednesday that were slightly below expectations, but sales and profits from Zyn grew significantly in the United States, with deliveries up 35%.

($1 = 10.0381 Swedish crowns)

Comments / 4

Related
Reuters

Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc is in advanced talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech International Corp in a deal valuing it at about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech’s co-founder George Pederson...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hong Kong-based PE group backs out of making offer for UK's RWS

May 16 (Reuters) - Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII (BPEA) said on Monday it does not plan to make an offer for London-listed RWS Holdings, weeks after the Hong Kong-based group expressed interest in the language services and software firm. BPEA said its decision to not go ahead with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Offer#Stockholm#Pmi#Swedish Match#Bronte Capital
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Thrillist

The Tortilla Recall Has Expanded in New Alert

Salsa Texan recalled some of its tortillas back in March. On April 15, the company expanded that recall in an announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Texas-based company has recalled its regular- and burrito-sized tortilla packages labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas. (Though, ultimately, the company is recalling all of its tortillas.) Both of those packages may contain wheat and milk. They are mislabeled and could cause a serious or even life-threatening reaction in individuals who have allergies to these items.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy