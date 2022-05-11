ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

Tina Boehner
4d ago

good lord can we stop with trying to take things downit doesn't matter how many things you take down it will never change the history of what happenedwhat's done is donewhy hide the bad that happenedit seems if you take the so called bad things down people will forgetI'm half White and half Mexicanso I have ancestors who did good and bad I do not let what happened in history affect me so much that I call for things to be taken downI was raised to have thicker skin then some people I guessif anything I think everything should be left upit will be a reminder of the good and badthat people can learn fromif we forget our history we are doomed to repeat it

Your Huckleberry
4d ago

Just like our historic statues. Don’t let a small number of people ruin our history.

Raina Summers
4d ago

Don’t people have more important things to worry about?! How Petty!Part of history…

