Final list of candidates for Honolulu police chief to be released

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The list of finalists for the next Honolulu police chief will be released on Thursday, May 12 at a special Honolulu Police Commission meeting, according to an HPC member.

The search for Honolulu’s next police chief has drawn 24 applicants, 12 of whom are Hawaii residents, while the other 12 are from out of state.

The commissioners will interview the finalists.

The next Honolulu Police Department chief will be selected by May 23.

Honolulu’s next police chief will earn more than $205,000 a year.

In April 2021, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard announced her retirement. Rade Vanic has been serving as interim chief since June.