ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Final list of candidates for Honolulu police chief to be released

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sb90t_0fZyH9ak00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The list of finalists for the next Honolulu police chief will be released on Thursday, May 12 at a special Honolulu Police Commission meeting, according to an HPC member.

The search for Honolulu’s next police chief has drawn 24 applicants, 12 of whom are Hawaii residents, while the other 12 are from out of state.

The commissioners will interview the finalists.

The next Honolulu Police Department chief will be selected by May 23.

Honolulu’s next police chief will earn more than $205,000 a year.

In April 2021, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard announced her retirement. Rade Vanic has been serving as interim chief since June.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpc
hawaiinewsnow.com

Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal inspectors are investigating health and safety complaints made by firefighters at the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. The federal firefighters say they made a complaint to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration in March and investigators arrived a week later.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KITV.com

Safety concerns raised after security guard died from downtown attack

People who live and work near Fort Street Mall in downtown Honolulu are still in shock after beloved security guard Mike Stubbs was attacked on May 3rd and later died. It's also raising concerns about safety. Steven Byrnes trains other security guards, and says especially in an area like Fort Street Mall, it's important to be aware of your surroundings.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii police officers’ union endorses former councilman in Lt. Gov. race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s police union is putting its support behind Ikaika Anderson in the race for Lieutenant Governor. SHOPO picked the former City Council chair because they say he has a track record of supporting policies that make the community safer. “As our state faces rising crime...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Beware of IRS refund check theft in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a man was charged with multiple counts of forgery and attempted theft. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Calvin Militante was accused of forging checks on two separate occasions. In the first incident, the 44-year-old Honolulu man allegedly went to a local bank and attempted to cash an altered […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tiny trucks appear to be a growing trend in Hawaii

Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment. Maui police make 3 arrests in connection with series of intentionally set brush fires. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Police have announced three arrests in connection with a series of internationally set brush fires Thursday in...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy