GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Schools everywhere will soon be adjourning for summer break which means for many kids, daily meals will be harder to come by. In 2015, District 51 and the Western Colorado Community Foundation launched a pilot program aimed at getting meals to kids in need throughout the summer. The district said during the school year, students who qualify are able to get breakfast and lunch free of charge thanks to federal funding. But summer was a different story.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO