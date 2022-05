Luke Tedder scored twice and the Independence High School boys soccer team clinched the District 12-AAA tournament championship on Thursday at Summit. The Eagles posted a 2-0 win against Columbia Central and earned a top seed at next week’s Region 6-AAA tournament. Independence will host Brentwood in a region semifinal on Monday at 7 p.m., while Columbia Central will travel to Franklin – the District 11-AAA champs – on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the other semi.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO