Tremonton, UT

Downtown blooming: Organizers, vendors thrilled with first-ever Tremonton Farmers Market

By Jeff DeMoss Editor/staff writer
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flowering crabapple trees provided a lovely backdrop and a fitting visual metaphor last Saturday for a new event that, by all early accounts, is set to become a fixture in the ongoing effort to create a bustling downtown atmosphere in Tremonton. The inaugural Tremonton Farmers Market drew large...

Herald-Journal

Unexpected detours in life give opportunities for growth

I walk our store’s weekend deposit to the bank every Monday morning. Normally it is a little less than 1 ½ miles round trip, but this week, due to sidewalk closures along Main Street, another ¼ mile was added to my normal route because of detours. By...
Herald-Journal

Looking back, ahead at downtown Logan

Recently a granddaughter from out-of-state was visiting and she wanted to take us to lunch at the Bluebird. We explained that it had been closed for about a year and she was disappointed. The Bluebird had the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. I guess the Idle Isle in Brigham City will now have that. The Bluebird was more than the unique store front and signage. It had an antique charm with its glass cases filled with various hand-dipped chocolates, eating area, stairs to the upper floor and especially the marble counter fountain area where you sat on stools and could watch them fix sodas, ice cream dishes and etc. The atmosphere there was unique that one does not get in the other “modern” restaurants in town. The menu of years, except the few years before it closed, was special that one looked forward to. Then they had the iron-port drink with cherry in it, no less, that no one else had in town. You can still find the drink at the Peach City in Brigham City but without the cherry!
Bickering Sisters Grand Opening!

Come Celebrate with us at our Ogden Airport Grand Opening!!. We will have sampling of all our favorite dishes for you to try and.
Where to take your dogs for fun this summer in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – As the Dog Days of Summer begin inching closer, it’s the perfect time to take your furry best friend to enjoy some fun in the sun. This summer, treat yourself by soaking up the sunshine as your pooch explores new surroundings while meeting friends. Salt Lake County and beyond is hosting a […]
This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Montana

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
Utah’s Megadrought: Have the abundance of Spring rains made a difference?

Despite the recent recurring rains we have had along the Wasatch Front, in the month of April and early May, Utah is not even close to being in the clear in the midst of our twenty-year megadrought. Examining the snowpack totals in Utah’s various drainage basins we can see the extent of the problem.
A tasty trio of new restaurants for your weekend

As the weekend approaches and all the attendant promise of decadent abandon (ok yes, stuffing your face) allow me to steal five minutes of your time and point you in the appropriate direction. The following then, a trifecta of newer restaurants I’ve enjoyed over the last few weeks myself; and each one worthy of your carefully spent calories.
#Art#Food Drink#Tremonton Farmers Market#Cooks Crops
Former FLDS compound property listed for sale

The former Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) compound is once again for sale, only this time it’s not being sold at auction—it’s being sold on the market for an asking price of $6.9 million. Faith Lewis of Lewis Realty in Custer, along with...
PHOTOS: 5 Utah hotels ranked best in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Every year, Tripadvisior sifts through traveler reviews and ratings of some of the nation’s most visited hotels. The organization compile a list of the country’s best places to stay as showcased in the annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.  The awards break up the hotel nominations into various categories, such as hotels […]
Expected COVID-19 case rise not setting off local alarms

Although COVID-19 infection numbers are still posted weekly on the state and local health department websites, the data is likely far from an accurate reflection of virus cases since lab testing has declined significantly this spring. But that isn’t causing too much concern among health officials because the prevalent variant...
Power outage affects over a thousand in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity throughout Salt Lake City on Friday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,400 residents are currently affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 3:19 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power says residents in the area should have their power restored […]
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes 2 female western lowland gorillas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has announced the arrival of two female western lowland gorillas. The happy news about the mother and daughter gorillas, named Mary and Pele, was shared Friday in a press release, which says the move was a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Gorilla Species Survival Plan, “which seeks to maintain a self-sustaining, genetically diverse gorilla population for future generations.”
Washington Co. cities pass water saving ordinances

IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – Cities in Washington County are working to decrease water usage by implementing new ordinances as Utah continues to see record drought conditions. Washington City has several lots filled with grass, but officials say they’re working to change that. A new ordinance was just passed last night. “It limits the amount of […]
Opal Nelson’s 90th birthday

Opal was born May 20, 1932, to Joseph and Fontella Parker at the family home in Lanark, Idaho. She was the sixth child in a family of four boys and five girls. She was raised in Lanark. Opal attended elementary school in a two-room school house in Lanark and high school in Paris, that’s Idaho not France! Opal enjoyed biology, Pep Club, singing in the choir and spending time with friends.
USU engineering students design solutions to real-world problems and gain awards and jobs

The Taggart Student Center was bustling with people the night of May 4. Two hundred and fifty students presented their projects at booths and on poster boards across the center. Dozens of sponsors, mentors, teachers, and family members also joined the celebration of innovation, where seniors work together in teams to research, design, and develop solutions to real-world engineering problems.
