ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Now in spotlight, Dubai Jews struggle for public synagogue

By ISABEL DEBRE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXV2J_0fZy8IA600
1 of 3

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Every Saturday, in secluded beach villas, hotel banquet halls and luxury apartment towers across Dubai, Jews arrive to worship at some of the world’s most hidden synagogues even as the United Arab Emirates encourages the dramatic growth and openness of its Jewish community.

Plans to build a permanent sanctuary for Dubai’s fast-expanding congregation have sputtered to a standstill, Jewish leaders say. The new community is running up against hurdles that religious groups long have grappled with in this federation, where the state’s official religion of Islam is closely monitored, non-Muslim practice is controlled and religious buildings are limited.

The fast-growing population of Jewish immigrants to the UAE — including an influx of Israelis after the countries normalized relations in 2020 and recently of Russians after the war on Ukraine — may feel freer than ever to express their identity in this autocratic Arab sheikhdom, which has sought to brand itself as an oasis of religious tolerance.

A Jewish nursery has sprung up. So has a mikvah, or ritual bath for women. New kosher restaurants do brisk business. Recent Passover seders drew thousands. But without a home base, some Jewish leaders fear a state of perpetual limbo.

“You cannot grow a community in a hotel,” said Elie Abadie, senior rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates. “It gives the feeling of instability, of not belonging.”

Religious groups seeking to establish new sanctuaries contend with convoluted rules in the country, where expats outnumber Emirati Muslims nearly nine to one. Dubai has declared just two space-starved zones buildable for religious sanctuaries.

The main church compound — land the government is now offering for a synagogue — rests on the furthest reaches of the city, a dusty area by the Jebel Ali Port and local aluminum smelter.

“We used to be out in the boonies,” said Jim Young, an Anglican chaplain, although a metro line recently made churches more reachable. Legions of low-paid foreign workers powering Dubai’s economy — Catholic Filipinos, evangelical Africans, Hindu Indians — travel to the compound in buses from faraway labor camps.

On the Sabbath, however, observant Jews can do no such thing. From sundown on Friday until the sun sets on Saturday, many devout Jews refrain from the use of mechanical devices, including cars. To prevent long treks on the holy day, synagogues are typically situated at the heart of residential neighborhoods.

But no one lives in the industrial free-trade zone of Jebel Ali — save for a small group of expats whose dilapidated cottages face demolition. In Dubai’s searing summer heat, walking to the temple compound from downtown Dubai or the marina, where most Jews reside, is unthinkable.

“Jebel Ali is not a solution for the Jewish population,” said Alex Peterfreund, a community leader and cantor, adding that a synagogue needs to be somewhere central and residential where observant Jews would want to move and seed a community. “The authorities have to learn what Judaism is ... I guess they were a bit surprised.”

Although many of Dubai’s Jews don’t observe Shabbat, the congregation has grown more observant as traditional Israeli and French Jews immigrate.

Community leaders say they turned down the Jebel Ali synagogue proposal, and talks on an alternative location have stalled for months.

The UAE National Human Rights Authority acknowledged the difficulties, saying: “There are administrative and regulatory laws that must be met.”

The authority’s spokesman, Mohamed al-Hamadi, nonetheless stressed the Emirates’ decades-long tolerance of religious minorities.

“There is no fear or concern about the inclusion of the Jewish people,” he said, pointing to the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith facility comprising a mosque, church and synagogue, now under construction in the capital Abu Dhabi, as proof of the country’s hospitality.

The gleaming interfaith project, due to open later this year on an island off the oil-rich emirate, seeks to highlight the Emirati tradition of peaceful, interfaith relations and promote the UAE as a beacon of tolerance.

However, the country takes a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to dissent, and to political Islam.

Religious freedoms have limits, too. Authorities provide weekly guidance for the content of sermons in Sunni mosques, according to the U.S. State Department’s latest religious freedom report, with “additional instructions” given to Shiite mosques. A permit is required to hold a Quran memorization circle. Laws prohibit vaguely defined blasphemy.

“The UAE gets to brand itself as a haven of moderate Islam, and against extremism, which also includes domestic, Islamically informed democratic activism,” said David Warren, a scholar of contemporary Islam at Washington University in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, local religious groups wrestle with logistical and bureaucratic restrictions. Over 700 Christian congregations squeeze into some 40 churches nationwide.

The construction of new sanctuaries “did not keep up with demand from the country’s large noncitizen population,” the State Department notes, describing overcrowding at Dubai’s compounds as “especially pronounced.”

Dubai’s Community Development Authority, which issues licenses to religious organizations, did not respond to requests for comment.

Fellowship, a Protestant congregation, decided years ago to be free of the crowds and constraints. It abandoned the compound and went rogue, commanding rapt audiences at hotels across the city.

Authorities fretted, but Fellowship’s pastor persevered, appealing to Emirati leaders for special permission to operate outside the compound. The organization succeeded and its non-traditional services exploded in popularity.

“Some might recount the experience as Fellowship overcoming incredible barriers,” said Steven Pottorff, Fellowship’s communications director.

For Jews, the opposite is true. Without a formal public space for worship, they pray freely in Dubai’s five-star resorts and private residences.

At a recent Shabbat downtown, a rabbi blessing the bread strained to be heard over pop music blaring from the world’s largest mall. At a hotel in the yacht-filled marina, security guards now well-acquainted with Jewish biblical injunctions hurried to push elevator buttons for worshippers.

“A banquet room makes you feel you’re going to a party,” said Rabbi Abadie, who kindled controversy online last month calling for the creation of a self-sufficient Jewish enclave in Dubai.

He said his comments were misunderstood, but stressed the urgency of Jews finding a permanent place to pray.

“As long as there is no central place, the community will splinter, will divide,” he warned.

Comments / 32

Nayyar Rashid
4d ago

oh Boy hope UAE realizes its mistakes. and send those trouble makers back. these people are never happy

Reply(2)
3
Related
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
WEKU

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, the UAE's long-ailing leader, has died

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government's state-run news agency announced in a brief statement. He was 73. Khalifa, the president of the UAE, oversaw much of the country's blistering economic growth and his name...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Synagogues#Islam#Ap#Jewish#Non Muslim#Uae#Israelis#Russians#Arab
AFP

Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage

A stage, lights, a mesmerised audience: it looks like an Egyptian folkloric concert but Umm Sameh is singing to heal the sick by driving out the demons that possess them. "If someone feels sick and the doctors can't find a treatment, we can hold a ceremony," she told AFP. "But here, we're performing a light piece of folklore, so people can discover it, understand it and enjoy it."
RELIGION
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Israel admits security forces may have killed Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories — Palestinians planned a memorial service Thursday for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank, but have rejected U.S.-led calls for a joint investigation into her death. Palestinian-American Abu Akleh, 51, a veteran of Qatar-based Al Jazeera's Arabic TV service, was shot in the head during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp, a major flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Israel arrests 2 Palestinians for alleged ax murder of 3 Israelis

Israeli police arrested two Palestinians on Sunday for allegedly murdering three Israeli citizens. The arrests came after a days-long manhunt that followed the Friday ax attacks in El'ad. Two suspects reportedly attacked at least seven individuals, killing three and wounding at least four, in the city before fleeing in a vehicle.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

New Jersey software developer, 45, was sleeper Hezbollah agent who planned to carry out terror attacks on famous US landmarks if Iran was bombed, court hears

A New Jersey software developer was a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous landmarks if Iran was bombed, prosecutors say. Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, worked for Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) from 2000 to 2005 as 'a terrorist and spy' scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and abroad, his trial heard Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Slain Al Jazeera journalist laid to rest in Jerusalem

Thousands of mourners on Friday attended the funeral in Jerusalem for veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Witnesses say she was shot and killed by Israeli forces earlier this week while covering a military raid in the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its initial investigation was...
MIDDLE EAST
Upworthy

33-year-old American expat shares how he lives a lavish life in Bali on less than $75 a day

Dreaming about moving to another country and starting over is no longer just a dream for some people. A growing number of millennial expats are finding their American dream in another country. And they're taking to social media to invite us to follow their journeys. Living comfortably in America is merely a dream for most people, so seeing expats doing it in other countries is inspiring more people than ever to seek a better life than they can achieve in the United States elsewhere.
AMERICAS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

897K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy