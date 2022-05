When Computex kicks off this month it may well be the place where we find out all the details of the next generation of gaming hardware. Those new slices of silicon nirvana which promise to deliver frame rates beyond our wildest dreams. Or, alternatively, it could be a huge anti-climax where both AMD and Nvidia nod to their new technologies without giving us anything more tangible than some chips shown off on stage, or an anonymous benchmark.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO