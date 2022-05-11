Hit and run crash leaves one dead in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal crash on Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road just before midnight on Tuesday.

Early reports indicated Seventh District officers began investigating the incident in New Orleans East after receiving a call at 11:41 p.m.

A witness saw an unknown male suffering from injuries on Chef Menteur and quickly alerted officers.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

An investigation revealed the man was struck by a vehicle that did not remain on the scene following the crash.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Police continue to investigate the fatality. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6201.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.