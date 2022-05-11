Photo Shows Gustnado Near Clarksburg In Yolo County

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A viewer on Tuesday reported seeing what looked like funnel clouds or a small tornado in Yolo County.

The viewer, near Clarksburg, reported first seeing it just before 12:30 p.m. on the west side of Jefferson Boulevard and south of the El Macero community on the east end of Davis. A photo from 10 minutes after that shows another formation a bit more clearly near Clarksburg.

(credit: Linda Grenz Hart)(credit: Linda Grenz Hart)

We reached out to the National Weather Service who clarified the formation was actually a gustnado. A gustnado is a small whirlwind that forms as an eddy during thunderstorms. The weather service said they don’t connect with cloud-based rotations and are not considered tornadoes.

In March, a funnel cloud appeared over the Glenn County town of Willows.

Just last month, communities around the region took cover as a tornado warning was in effect for much of the evening. The NWS confirmed the next day that a weak tornado touched down in the Delta between Isleton and Stockton.

So far this week, rain, snow, thunderstorms and gusty winds have rolled across the Northern California region bringing cooler temperatures before the heat ramps back up to the 90s by the weekend.