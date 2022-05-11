Man Pleads Guilty To Double Murder

Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the state recently teamed up to arrest 12 people and seized more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation. A federal grand jury sitting in London returned an indictment charging Jose Luis Barata Vazquez, Alexey Barata Hernandez, Yoleisys Reyes Castillo, Dioslen Jimenez Ortiz, Kaid Rogers, Allison Renee Rogers, Michael King, Christopher King, Floyd Barker, Sheila Barger and Samuel Barger with conspiring, together and with others, to distribute oxycodone in Madison, Estill, Clay and Laurel counties, from September 2019 to March 2022. Each suspect in the case could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million. Any sentence, though, will be decided by the court after a conviction.

