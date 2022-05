A three vehicle accident Friday (5/13) afternoon in Brandenburg, claimed the life of a 16 year-year. Brandenburg Police along with other emergency units were called to the 300 Block of Bypass Road just after 3 pm. Kentucky State Police was requested by the Brandenburg Police Department The preliminary investigation revealed a 16 year-old was operating a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Bypass Rd when it struck a 2013 Ford Focus traveling southbound being operated by a 17-year-old. As a result, the Ford Focus lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck being operated by 48 year-old Christopher Stone of Brandenburg.

