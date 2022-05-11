ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'It gives us hope conflict can be resolved'

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Seeing a society who politically resolved issues is something that gives me a lot of hope." Some of our political divisions have been laid bare by the recent election, but from outside some see us as an example to emulate. Israeli headteacher Miriam Leibowitz-Assaraf is one of more than...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
BBC

Bloody river battle was third in three days - Ukraine official

A failed river crossing where a Russian battalion lost almost all its armoured vehicles was the third such attack in three days, a Ukrainian army official has told the BBC. Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said Russia was trying hard to cross the Siversky Donets in order to encircle a strategic east Ukrainian city.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin warns Finland joining Nato would be 'mistake'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his Finnish counterpart that joining Nato and abandoning Finland's neutral status would be a "mistake". He told Sauli Niinistö there was no threat to Finland's security. The exchange came during a phone call made by the Finnish president, ahead of a formal request...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News Ni Education#Israeli#Arab#Limavady High School#Shu Afat Girls School#Palestinian
BBC

Ukraine: The spy war within the war

The decades-long spy conflict between Russia and the West is intensifying over the Ukraine war. But what are Russia's intelligence services suspected of doing and how will their officials' expulsion from capitals affect Putin's clandestine overseas operations?. When Russia first targeted its military forces on Ukraine in 2014 it also...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine: The children's camp that became an execution ground

Since Russian forces were pushed back from Kyiv at the end of March, the bodies of more than 1,000 civilians have been discovered in the Bucha region - many hastily buried in shallow graves. The BBC's Sarah Rainsford has been investigating what happened at a children's summer camp - now being treated as a crime scene.
EUROPE
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Essex woman told caravan is 'unsuitable'

A woman who has housed a family of Ukrainian refugees in a static caravan has been told it is "unsuitable". Alison Bird put the family of four up in her caravan in Dovercourt, Essex, despite the local authorities rejecting her application. She said she had been too far along the...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Sheku Bayoh's sister says Scotland is a racist country

The sister of a black man who died in police custody has told the BBC that she believes Scotland is a racist country. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015. At a public inquiry into his death last week, his sister Kadi Johnson...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Her father went to prison - so she went to law school

The first time Teeanna Brisco saw her father after he was released from prison was just before her law school graduation, when she picked him up from the airport. Bernard Brisco had been imprisoned for 20 years for non-violent drug crimes, sentenced in 2001 for selling cocaine. His daughter was just four years old.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

Ukraine has started its first war crimes trial since the beginning of Russia's invasion, with a 21-year-old soldier appearing in the dock accused of killing an unarmed civilian. Vadim Shishimarin appeared at a preliminary hearing in Kyiv. He faces life in prison if convicted. Ukraine says it has identified thousands...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy