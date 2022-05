Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO