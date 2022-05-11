ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cars engulfed in Stourbridge scrapyard blaze

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars have been engulfed in flames during a fire at a scrapyard in the West Midlands. The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Stourbridge#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead after early morning crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old man is dead and his passenger injured following a Friday morning crash. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 6 a.m. on CR-675 (Rutland Road) south of Jim Davis Road. The Chevy Sonic was headed northbound on Rutland at a high rate of speed. He...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist critically injured in Port Orange crash, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after a crash in Port Orange, police said. According to officers, the single-vehicle wreck occurred just before 5 p.m. near the 3900 block of Nova Rd. [TRENDING: I just bought some beer, does...
PORT ORANGE, FL
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy