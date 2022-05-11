Out & About: Week of May 12, 2022

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or email them to Tyler Neman at tnewman@apgenc.com . All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

May 10

Edenton Town Council Meeting held

EDENTON - The Edenton Town Council will hold their regular meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Edenton Municipal Building at 504 South Broad St. in Edenton.

The meeting is always open to the public, but seating may be limited. Overflow seating in an adjacent room will be provided.

May 11

College of the Albemarle students graduate

Graduates from all campuses of the College of the Albemarle will take part in graduation ceremonies.

At 10 a.m., graduates will be recognized at the Dare County campus in Manteo at 132 Russell Twiford Road in Manteo.

At 5 p.m., graduates will be recognized at the Elizabeth City campus at 1208 North Road St. at Elizabeth City. This ceremony includes graduates from the Chowan and Currituck campuses.

John A. Holmes Theatre Arts presents “Crazy Town”

EDENTON - On May 11 and May 14, three showings of “Crazy Town,” a comedy by Johnathan Rand, will take place at the John A. Holmes High School Auditorium.

On May 11, the showtime is 7:30 p.m., and on May 14, showtimes include 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the door, children 4 and under are free. Call (252) 482-8426 for more information.

John A. Holmes is located at 600 Woodard Street in Edenton.

Capital Improvement Plan committee meeting held

The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) committee of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, in the second floor training room of the Chowan County Public Safety Center.

The meeting will include updates on capital reserve funding for the county and updates on all proposed, requested and ongoing projects. Committee will review proposed projects and form funding recommendations for the FY 2022-2023 budget.

The Chowan County Public Safety Center is located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton.

May 13

John A. Holmes JROTC hosting award banquet

EDENTON - The JROTC of John A. Holmes High School will hold an award banquet at 5 p.m. at the high school at 600 Woodard St. in Edenton.

Albemarle Rock Fish Festival returning

May 14

Edenton Spring Tennis Tournament gets underway

EDENTON - John A. Holmes High School will be hosting the 2022 Spring Tennis Tournament on May 14-15 at the school tennis courts.

The event is open to the public.

Matches will be the first to two sets won with a third set tiebreaker and it will be in a double-elimination format.

Proceeds from entries support the Edenton Chowan Tennis Association as well as the John A. Holmes High School tennis program.

The tennis courts are located at 702 North Broad St. in Edenton.