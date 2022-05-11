ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County councilmembers, except one, vote to affirm abortion rights

By Tod Thompson
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTIsF_0fZxkh9900
Reagan Dunn File photo: Reagan Dunn

KING COUNTY, Wash. — All King County councilmembers, except Reagan Dunn, voted in favor of passing legislation to support abortion rights.

It comes after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggested that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

Roe v. Wade is the name of the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

A story from the King County Council on the county’s website states that even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision of 1973, it would be the “law of the land” in the county.

Councilmembers Claudia Balducci and Jeanne Kohl-Welles brought the motion forward.

“If the Supreme Court moves forward with this outrageous decision, they will take away the rights of women to make decisions about their own bodies,” Balducci said in a release on the county’s website. “As a nation, we must stand up to this kind of restriction on freedom and autonomy, in the same way we condemn assaults on freedom in any other country in the world. We must also renew our commitment to making abortion care widely accessible in King County and Washington state, including to anyone who needs to flee their own home in order to exercise their reproductive rights safely, legally and with dignity.”

Reagan Dunn is the son of Jennifer Dunn, who served six terms as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Washington’s 8th congressional district.

According to a 2012 report from the Seattle Times, Reagan Dunn was named after Ronald Reagan back in 1971.

Reagan Dunn’s parents were reportedly smitten by Ronald Reagan’s positive brand of conservatism when he was one-term governor of California.

It is reported that Jennifer Dunn seemingly modeled herself after the governor in her rise to Congress.

Reagan Dunn reportedly said he had learned politics from his mom.

It was also reported that Dunn’s mother wanted him to go into business, but he could not shake politics.

The Seattle Times reported in that 2012 article that, “In the late 1990s he saw Texas Gov. George W. Bush speak and told his mother: ‘You’ve got to get behind this guy,’ and she did.”

During Bush’s run for president in 2000, Reagan Dunn became co-counsel for Bush’s presidential campaign in Washington state and eventually was hired by the Department of Justice, becoming coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhoods once Bush had been elected president.

Although Reagan Dunn worked for Bush, he supported same-sex marriage and abortion rights, according to the Seattle Times.

In 2003, Dunn returned to Washington state and became a federal prosecutor for The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington. In 2005 he ran against Steve Hammond to become a councilmember for the newly configured 9th District of King County, and won.

According to a Seattle Times report in 2005, Dunn did not believe in the government paying for abortions as he did not think “the government should be involved in the decision.”

Moving to 2021, Dunn is still in office as he was chosen to represent the 9th District for the fifth time, beating Democrat challenger Kim-Khanh Van.

According to the Covington Reporter, the 9th district is described as “a cross-section of urban, suburban and rural voters, spanning from Enumclaw in the southwest all the way to the southern tip of Bellevue. While council seats are non-partisan, Dunn is a Republican, Van is a Democrat.”

The newspaper reported that Dunn’s victory was probably due to his constant push for police funding and opposition to safe drug injection sites, as his district was more conservative than other King County districts.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Chaz Ville
4d ago

notice that suddenly Abortion is the hill to die on for democrats. Ukraine...Covid...tossed aside.Roe was never constitutional. They had to....as the story admits...establish it.There's no precedent for it legally. Allowing states to choose whether they want abortion and the terms therein should have always been from the start. The left is obsessed with my body my choice..but they sure were silent..and even hypocritical when it came to getting forced..mandated...vaccines.Either way...abortion is not going to save anyone in the midterms.

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
King County, WA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Enumclaw, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Steve Hammond
KIRO 7 Seattle

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA — (AP) — The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year.
ATLANTA, GA
auburn-reporter.com

Cannabis DUI challenge rejected by state Supreme Court

OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court has upheld Washington’s law, making it illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis, based on a statute put in place by voters as part of the 2012 initiative legalizing marijuana. Justices unanimously rejected May 12 a Snohomish County man’s contention that...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Affirm#Abortion Law#The King County Council#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Republican
KIRO 7 Seattle

US set to remove 5 groups from foreign terrorism blacklist

BERLIN — (AP) — The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including several that once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Although...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
q13fox.com

Washington doctors concerned over rise in COVID hospitalizations

SEATTLE - On the path forward and out of the pandemic, the line looks a little blurry as COVID cases continue to rise in Western Washington, and local doctors are sounding the alarm as hospitalizations are on the rise. Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington, Dr. John Lynch,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Wedged into a recliner in the corner of her assisted living apartment in Portland, Skylar Freimann, who has a terminal heart condition and pulmonary illness, anxiously eyed her newly arrived hospital bed on a recent day and worried over how she would maintain independence as she further loses mobility.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy