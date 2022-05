NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Grand theft of an automobile: Penny Lane. An officer responded May 5 to a Penny Lane residence to collect information about a stolen SUV. The woman resident told officers she left her home at 11 p.m. on May 4 to visit her daughter. When she left her home, her 2008 Nisan Rogue was parked in front. She had the only keys with her. When she returned, the vehicle was missing. The woman’s husband, who had been home, said he did not move the vehicle and hadn’t been aware it was missing.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO