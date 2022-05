COVID just doesn’t want to cooperate, and as a result, the Arlington Senior Democrats organization will remain in an online format for at least a little while longer. “We’re going to be conservative and not meet in person for a few months,” said Bob Platt, who facilitates the group, during its May 10 meeting. Platt pointed to increasing COVID levels in the community as the determining factor.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO