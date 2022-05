Voters are casting their ballots on Primary Election Day. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively says polls will be open until 8:00 p.m. “The first results at 8:00 p.m. will be early vote ballots, or absentee as people more commonly know them as,” Shively says. “Then about 9:15 we’ll have our first set of election day ballots and about every hour to hour and fifteen minutes after that we will try and get everything updated.”

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO