The Philadelphia 76ers had their season come to an end on Thursday. A day later, the news wasn’t getting any better. During Philadelphia’s loss to the Miami Heat, Joel Embiid fell to the ground after taking a shot and crashed into the legs of teammate Danny Green. Green left the game after being helped off of the court. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Green suffered a torn ACL.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO