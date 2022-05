So far, so good for the Ridgeline boys tennis program. The Riverhawks did want they needed to do on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which is being contested at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. Ridgeline was the only team to win all five of its Friday quarterfinal matches and, as a result, has scored the maximum five points — two more than Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs, which are currently tied for second place.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO