San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin County cold case investigators seek ID on jewelry found in well in 2012

 4 days ago
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Cold Case Investigations Unit need help identifying jewelry and other seemingly personal items they found in a well about 10...

ABC10

20-year-old shot and killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon. Police said they got reports of a shooting on Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane just before 5 p.m. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old man shot, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Few details...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Two teens, one adult injured in triple stabbing in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Sunday morning in Citrus Heights, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department say. Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Citrus Heights Police received 911 calls reporting a stabbing in front of a business in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
County
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Cold Case#Jewelry
ABC10

Man found stabbed to death in Sacramento home, suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in a Sacramento County home Thursday morning. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call from a resident just before 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, along the 1300 block of Rowena Way, report a man unresponsive.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man dies after Friday night shooting in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in Carmichael that has left one man dead. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2400 block of Camino Park Court in Carmichael where 911 calls came in reporting that a man had been shot inside of a car, officials say.
CARMICHAEL, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

1 killed, 6 hurt in head-on crash in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and six others were sent to hospitals after a head-on crash west of Lodi in San Joaquin County on Friday, officials said. The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said at least two vehicles and nine people total were involved in the crash that happened around 4:20 p.m. on westbound State Route 12 at Peatland Road.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Body found in Solano County canal

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a body was found in a waterway Thursday.  The sheriff’s office told FOX40 the body was found inside a canal near Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane close to the Liberty Farms community.  Deputies are currently investigating the scene, the sheriff’s […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County CEO Todd Leopold Acknowledges He Was Driver That Struck And Killed Anthony Williams

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A day after police announced that no charges would be filed, a top Placer County official released a statement acknowledging he was the driver who struck and killed 18-year-old Anthony Williams. On Thursday, the Rocklin Police Department said it had completed the investigation into the March 19 collision and determined the driver wasn’t at fault. Williams was walking when he was struck by a vehicle near Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Todd Leopold, Placer County’s Chief Executive Officer, released a statement on Friday that explained why he waited...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in Oakland investigating 2 separate fatal shootings

OAKLAND – Two people died from gunshot wounds they suffered in separate shootings in Oakland Thursday evening and early Friday morning, police said.The first victim – a male – died following a shooting early Thursday evening just before 7:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. That victim died after being taken to a hospital, according to police. The shooting early Friday occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in West Oakland in the 3000 block of Chestnut Street, just a block from the campus of McClymonds High School. Officers arriving at the scene located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He died where officers found him, police said. More than 40 homicides have occurred in Oakland this year.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

