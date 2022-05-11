San Joaquin County cold case investigators seek ID on jewelry found in well in 2012

OAKLAND – Two people died from gunshot wounds they suffered in separate shootings in Oakland Thursday evening and early Friday morning, police said.The first victim – a male – died following a shooting early Thursday evening just before 7:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. That victim died after being taken to a hospital, according to police. The shooting early Friday occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in West Oakland in the 3000 block of Chestnut Street, just a block from the campus of McClymonds High School. Officers arriving at the scene located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He died where officers found him, police said. More than 40 homicides have occurred in Oakland this year.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO