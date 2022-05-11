ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom Approves Permit For Controversial Crematorium

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UmAh_0fZxav2p00

FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Folsom City Council voted late Tuesday night to approve a plan to open a controversial crematorium in a city neighborhood.

Hundreds of people who live near Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery have protested the proposal over the last year with signs and a petition.

The city’s historical commission denied the plan earlier this year saying it would have a negative impact on the existing historical graves that date back to the pioneer days, so the cemetery managers appealed to the full city council.

The cemetery managers say there is currently no place to perform cremations in Folsom and all air quality standards would be met.

On Tuesday, the city council voted 3-2 to approve a permit, saying they don’t believe the crematorium would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Officials Reviewing Plans For New Natomas Condominium Complex

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city officials are looking over plans for a new condominium complex that would be built in Natomas. The proposed “Arena Brownstone Living” community would have around 300 condos and would sit on the corner of Arena Boulevard and East Commerce Way — not far from what was formerly known as the Sleep Train Arena. The land had previously been approved as an office or retail space. Since then, the developer has chosen to build a housing complex instead.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire On Florin Road Mostly Contained

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetation fire on Florin Road in Sacramento has been mostly contained, said the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire took place around the 3000 block of Florin Road. The fire triggered a second alarm, however, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The fire has now been mostly contained.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some New Housing Projects In Sacramento Falling Behind Amid Shortage Of Affordable Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ve probably seen the construction of new housing projects popping up all across Sacramento. It’s coming at a time when the city is facing a critical shortage of affordable places to live. Many people are having a tough time trying to purchase an affordable home. “Right now, the market’s so high and people are struggling,” one Sacramento resident said. To meet demand, new housing projects are being planned in some unexpected places. Vacant land just south of the now-closed Sleep Train Arena was supposed to be a business park with 300,000 square feet of office space, but now, developers are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Folsom, CA
Government
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

Bear Sightings Reported In Residential Fairfield Neighborhood

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A close encounter with nature. Fairfield police received multiple reports of black bear sightings recently in neighborhoods near Woodcreek Park. The sightings come as a surprise as bears are typically seen in the hills. Early Friday morning, Ring surveillance video captures a bear on the move outside a house. When it doesn’t find what it wants, it moves to the side of the home. The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, shows it left scratch marks when climbing up his wooden fence. The sightings have neighbors near Woodcreek Park buzzing. “I’m really amazed that bears would come down this far,” said...
FAIRFIELD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 in Tehama County to close for 7 weeks

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 99 south of Los Molinos will be completely shut down for seven weeks, beginning on June 6, according to Caltrans. Preliminary work on the Champlin Slough Bridge will begin on May 23 and will cause nightly one-way traffic control. The detour around the construction will...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Abortion Rights Advocates Board Bus In Sacramento For Statewide Protest

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters held their signs in their hands with a single mission on their minds. Abortion rights activists gathered outside the Capitol ready to board a Planned Parenthood bus in Sacramento and take their message statewide. “People are angry and they’re activated and this is the rally to talk about why we’re keeping California strong,” said Jodi Hicks, CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “I cannot believe that this has been allowed to happen. And if I can support all the women and men in this country who believe that everybody deserves the right to choose, I am here to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Turns Down Rental Scooter Company Bird

MODESTO (CBS13) — The city of Modesto will not allow the rental of electric scooters after turning down an agreement with Bird scooters. Modesto City Council says that there are not enough police officers to make sure that the scooters are correctly used. The City Council also went on to say that there are not enough bike lanes to accommodate the influx of electric scooter riders. The proposed program would have brought electric scooters to Modesto for a year, according to the Modesto Bee.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crematorium#The Folsom City Council#The Full City Council#The City Council
natomasbuzz.com

Demolition Plan for Arena Under Review

A demolition plan for the former Arco Arena has been submitted to Sacramento city officials, moving redevelopment of the site another step forward. According to public records, an application for a permit to demolish the 390,000 square foot, five-story arena structure in Natomas was filed on April 29. The demolition...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County To Unveil 79-Unit Affordable Housing Unit

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County leaders on Wednesday will introduce a new effort to bring affordable housing to Auburn. Placer County and Mercy Housing are hosting a dedication event to celebrate the 79-unit affordable housing community. The community is on a three-acre property, and options range from apartments to townhomes. Placer County is also offering case management services for 20 families in these homes.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Damages Mobile Home In South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A mobile home caught fire in South Sacramento on Sunday. According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. It was contained to the home by firefighters. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Dispatch time 5:38pm: Metro Fire is onscene of a working mobile home fire in South Sacramento, assisted by @SacFirePIO. Fire attack and search initiated. pic.twitter.com/GGftjK7K1c — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 16, 2022
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Families Beat The Heat At North Natomas Aquatic Center

NATOMAS (CBS)- The North Natomas Aquatic Center was packed with families Saturday as Sacramento hit 91 degrees. The aquatic center opened in April and Saturday was the first day since it opened that temperatures were in the 90’s. Families who lived in the area said the center was an affordable option for the first summer-like day of the year and was located in a spot that made it easy to visit. “Let’s get out and get in the water,” said Gina Wheeler, who visited the aquatic center with her sister and children. Others pointed out it has been two years since a “normal” summer and were quick to bring their children to the water park on the first day that felt like summer. “Nothing has looked like it has the last couple years, nothings been the same, kids are cooped up inside the house, it’s hard to get them outside of the house to do stuff,” said Michael Gergsby, a parent who brought a group to the aquatic center. What does it cost? Youth (2-17 years old) – $5/admissions. Adults (18+) – $7/admission Youth under 2 – free 50m Pool Rec Swim* Wristband – $1 add-on *Must be able to pass a deep-water swim test
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mymotherlode.com

Update: Forward Spread Stopped On Two Fires In Two Mother Lode Counties

Update at 2:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have made progress on both blazes, one in Tuolumne County and the other in Calaveras. CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on these fires. The Armstrong Fire in Calaveras County is burning in timber and brush in the 12000 block of Armstrong Road, between Barnum and Scott roads. CAL Fire reports its forward progress has been stopped at an acre. Earlier, crews were quickly able to stop the flames’ forward progress at a quarter acre in the 12000 block of Algerine Road near Stent Cut Off Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, as reported below. CAL Fire reports that ground crews remain on both scenes mopping up and what ignited these fires is under investigation.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Noisy Highway 50 Construction Frustrates Sac State Students During Finals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Overnight Highway 50 construction near Sacramento State is frustrating students who are preparing for finals. “A loud boom, a loud thump,” said Sacramento State Junior Charlie Saechao, who’s studying for finals. “[Students in the dorms] can hear a jackhammer hitting the ground and they’re like, ‘Oh, is that an earthquake?’ ” The Highway Fix 50 project is paid for by Senate Bill 1 funding including more than $380 million from taxpayers with the aim of reconstructing roadways and bridges on the busy highway. “Next week is going to be our final exam and we have to study really hard this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Recall of Antioch mayor dies following allegations of fraud

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The effort to recall Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is dead. Recall supporters did not collect the required number of signatures to put the recall on the ballot by Wednesday's deadline. Recall supporters accuse the company they hired to help collect signatures of fraud, claiming it didn't turn...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis Residents Call For Action Against Growing Foxtail Problem

DAVIS (CBS13) — People in Davis say their city has a weed problem, and they’re worried those weeds are impacting their pets. Foxtails are everywhere; they’re growing along walkways and taking over sidewalks. The weeds in one city lot top five feet. “The City of Davis used to keep their greenbelts very fine and we’re very well known for that,” Mary Ann Laumus said. “And our bike lanes and walkways, the City doesn’t seem to be able to maintain them anymore.” Laumus got so fed up that she pulled some of the weeds herself and posted the pictures online. Other neighbors followed suit, with...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Salvation Army, Sacramento County Partner To Bring 60 Beds To Emergency Shelter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Salvation Army and Sacramento County have partnered up to bring 60 new beds to an emergency shelter in Sacramento. The new beds are located at the “Center of Hope” emergency center located on North B Street in Sacramento. A Salvation Army representative had this to say about the new beds, “60 beds might not be a lot.. well the initial partnership is for 30 months when you factor that the average stay with the salvation army is 60 days or less 60 beds turning over several times for 30 months can be as many as 1,500 individuals.” The Salvation Army estimates that there are 10,000 homeless people in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Property Owners Possibly Facing New Penalty Over Illegal Fireworks

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County Supervisors will introduce a new proposal that would hold property owners liable for allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their property. The proposal will be introduced Wednesday. A first violation would result in a $1000 fine. If there are multiple offenses in a year the fine could boost the fine up to $5000. If approved the new rule would take effect on June 24. On May 4, 2021, the Sacramento city council passed a similar ordinance. Under that ordinance, those who use illegal fireworks on streets and sidewalks in front of people’s homes can also be fined.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Venita Rheas ditches website, remains in business

Rocklin, Calif. – Venita Rheas restaurant in Rocklin has decided to go offline, purely in the digital sense. The Venita Rheas website has been taken offline and is currently up for sale at $1,000. We contacted Venita Rheas and they confirmed that despite their move to offline, they are...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
68K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy