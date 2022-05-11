ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bumgarner sharp in Dbacks win, Lovullo tops in franchise

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner left an 0-2 pitch up in the zone to the third batter he faced and watched it sail over the wall.

An early 2-0 hole wasn’t exactly what Arizona’s ace had in his mind his first game since being ejected, but the left-hander knew he could bounce back. He’s been that good this season.

Bumgarner pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Diamondbacks made Torey Lovullo the winningest manager in franchise history Tuesday night with a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

“I actually felt really good early on in the game and they put some really good swings on the ball,” said Bumgarner, whose ERA rose a few points to 1.78. “I was able to adjust and keep moving the ball around, get better as we went.”

Bumgarner (2-1) gave up a two-run homer to Jose Soler in a shaky first inning, but allowed two hits the rest of the way after his strange ejection against Miami last week.

Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer off Jesus Luzardo (2-3) in the first inning and Arizona shut down Miami after the first for Lovullo’s 354th win, passing Kirk Gibson’s team mark.

Arizona has won seven of eight. Miami has lost nine of 10.

“This is a we over me thing — that’s how I’ve looked at it every single day,” Lovullo said. “These players mean the world to me. I can’t do anything without them.”

Bumgarner had the shortest outing of his career Wednesday against Miami in a bizarre scene that led to an apology by umpire Dan Bellino. Bellino confronted Bumgarner as he came off the mound after the first inning and stared at the left-hander after examining his pitching hand.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino and had to be restrained by teammates after being ejected. Bellino later issued an apology, saying he took full accountability for his actions.

Bumgarner got off to a shaky start in his return. He left up an 0-2 pitch that Soler hit out for a two-run homer and a single by Avisail Garcia that hit off the top of the wall. But he settled in after that, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

“He’s a pro,” Luplow said. “It’s my first year with him and obviously he’s been dialed in. Great in the clubhouse, great presence on the mound. He’s been doing it for us, leading the way.”

Luzardo gave up another homer in the first inning against Arizona, a two-run shot to left by Luplow. The lefty also had control problems, throwing multiple balls in the dirt to quickly run up his pitch count, and was pulled with two outs in the third inning after two walks.

Nick Ahmed, Geraldo Pedromo and Alek Thomas followed with run-scoring singles off Louis Head, who also threw a wild pitch for another run that put Arizona up 6-2. Luzardo allowed four runs on two hits and struck out six.

POPCORN CATCH

One of the biggest cheers of the night was for a fan who caught a foul ball with his popcorn bucket in the bottom of the third inning.

Sitting in the left field seats, the man stuck up his bucket on a foul ball by Geraldo Perdomo. The popcorn went flying, but the ball stayed in, leading to a roar of approval.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 3B/OF Brian Anderson joined the team in Phoenix, where he hit, ran and took grounders as he nears a return from an undisclosed injury. He’s been out since May 6. ... C Payton Henry went down after blocking a pitch in the first inning, but was able to stay in the game after being check out by Miami’s trainer.

Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara faces Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly in the middle game of the three-game series.

___

