The four-time WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx are trying to reverse course following a tumultuous 0-3 start and a host of roster turnover to kick off the 2022 season. After parting ways with veterans Angel McCoughtry and Odyssey Sims earlier this week, Minnesota signed a pair of former UConn stars Friday in Moriah Jefferson, who was recently waived by Dallas, and Evina Westbrook, who was drafted by the Seattle Storm last month before being waived prior to opening day. The Lynx also brought back three players -- Yvonne Turner, Nikolina Milić and Hannah Sjerven -- on hardship contracts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO