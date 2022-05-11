Helping Hands

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire managers yesterday said during last night’s update while the fire had been very active on Thursday, it hadn’t grown significantly. As of this morning, it stood at 270,447 acres, with 30% containment and more than 1,800 personnel on the fire. Some communities in the southern portion have been able to start returning home, while fire managers anticipate the fire to continue moving north. Last night’s update also included a heavy emphasis on receiving fire information from the experts—not social media—and working with, not against, fire and law enforcement personnel. Mora County Under Sheriff Americk Padilla and Mora County Commissioner Frank Maestas both referenced constituents’ anger and frustration over the fire—which began as a prescribed burn. Maestas cautioned: “Do not impede the firefighters; do not impede law enforcement,” saying he had been told by a state official, “If there’s any sort of violence, all services will be pulled…Please, take heed,” Maestas said. “These folks didn’t cause this fire.” Though New Mexico will remain very dry and hot over the weekend, fire managers expect a few days reprieve from high gusting winds and no red flag days. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez as of last reporting was at 43,887 acres acres and 19% containment.

MORA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO