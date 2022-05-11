Tyler Silverthorn – Citizen of the Day

Ramona “Moni” Lang, 85, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Le Mars. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO