Le Mars, IA

Tyler Silverthorn – Citizen of the Day

By Klem Web Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Silverthorn is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for May 11, 2022. Tyler is with Le...

Related
KLEM

Chad Harpenau – Citizen of the Day

Chad Harpenau of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for May 16, 2022. Chad is a farmer and pork producer and today is his birthday. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stemmed rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Ramona “Moni” Lang

Ramona “Moni” Lang, 85, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Le Mars. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Monday News, May 16

A new grant program from an organization promoting inclusive education will benefit Gehlen Catholic Schools. The FIRE Foundation of Northwest Iowa awarded a 20-thousand dollars grant to Gehlen Catholic, and another 20-thousand dollars to Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City. A news release from the FIRE Foundation of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Tulip Festival Schedule 2022

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours (begin) Flower Show & Dutch American Heritage Museum (Opens) $5 reserved seating recommended or bring your own lawn chair. Antique Tractor Show (begins) Children’s Art Exhibit (opens) Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours (begin) Pedicabs (begin) Stadscentrum (opens) Tulip Talk in Windmill Park. Vogel Old Mill (opens) 9:30 a.m.
POLITICS
City
Le Mars, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, May 14

The storm that caused a massive dust cloud in parts of northwest Iowa and Nebraska is being classified as a derecho. The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls says on their website that Thursday’s storm had wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour, lasted for more than 240 miles, and was at least 60 miles wide. It stretched from south-central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska, into eastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa, and into Minnesota.
NEBRASKA STATE
KLEM

KLEM Area State Track Qualifiers

Many Plymouth County athletes qualified for the 2022 State Track Meet in Des Moines. We have compiled a list of those qualifiers and when they will compete at State. The State Track Meet runs from Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, May 21 at Drake Stadium. Thursday:. Girls Shuttle Hurdle: Remsen...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Le Mars Boys Track Wins State Qualifying Meet – Girls Qualify Six Events to State

The Le Mars boys track team had a meet for the ages on Friday night on the track surrounding Jim Lorenzen Field. The Bulldogs won the meet as a team with 135 points while qualifying 12 different events for the state meet in Des Moines. Head Coach Caleb Van Otterloo says it took a full team effort on Friday for the results to be this impressive.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Le Mars Girls Tennis Bows Out in Regional Semifinals

Le Mars girls tennis opened their regional team bracket play on Saturday with a big 5-2 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs had struggled to beat the Crusaders earlier on in the season, so it was nice for Head Coach Tifany Wright to see her team get a convincing win to open the postseason.
LE MARS, IA

