Santa Fe, NM

Catching Up and Moving Forward

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly four years to the day since SFR featured Santa Fe’s Alas de Agua Art Collective on our cover, and things are still an uphill battle for the ragtag group of artists, designers, writers, performers, grant writers, etc., and its co-founder, the artist Israel Francisco Haros Lopez. No matter how much...

Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico

New Mexico is a state unlike any other. Its unique history and culture have left a lasting impression on the land, making it a truly special place to visit. Whether you're interested in exploring ancient ruins, marveling at incredible works of art, or simply enjoying the scenic beauty of the landscape, New Mexico has something to offer everyone.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFDA

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire. Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there. So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close...
LAS VEGAS, NM
cpr.org

Interview: The New Mexico fires are burning through ancestral land that is tied to many Coloradan families

Just south of the Colorado-New Mexico border, the biggest wildfire in the United States has burned over 270,000 acres and is far from being extinguished. At just 30 percent contained as of Friday morning, the Hermits Peak fire and Calf Canyon fire are subsuming lands that were inhabited long before either Colorado or New Mexico was a U.S. state, and so the border is a somewhat arbitrary line for families with roots in the area.
COLORADO STATE
Santa Fe, NM
Pennsylvania State
San Ysidro, NM
Santa Fe, NM
travelawaits.com

Santa Fe’s Newest Luxury Resort Is Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Just 10 minutes from Santa Fe’s historic city center is the city’s newest luxury resort, Bishop’s Lodge. The 5-star lodge is located on 317 secluded acres bordering the vast Santa Fe National Forest. Over 150 years ago, Bishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy, Santa Fe’s first archbishop, built and resided...
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

‘Wanted Man’ is being filmed in Doña Ana County and will feature El Paso actress

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A new movie is being filmed right here in the Borderland from May 3-June 3. The movie is a border story called 'Wanted Man' that will feature the likes of Dolph Lundgren and Kelsey Grammer and Christina Villa who comes from El Paso. The movie is directed by Lundgren. The The post ‘Wanted Man’ is being filmed in Doña Ana County and will feature El Paso actress appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Prescribed burns have caused some of the largest fires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the past 22 years, 8% of the state has been on fire and two of the largest fires to burn land in New Mexico were started by the federal government. Officials from the U.S. Forrest Service workers were setting intentional fires — it's what they call a prescribed burn. They are supposed to be controlled and good for the forest.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Officials Warn Residents Not to Impede Firefighters, Law Enforcement Working Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire managers yesterday said during last night’s update while the fire had been very active on Thursday, it hadn’t grown significantly. As of this morning, it stood at 270,447 acres, with 30% containment and more than 1,800 personnel on the fire. Some communities in the southern portion have been able to start returning home, while fire managers anticipate the fire to continue moving north. Last night’s update also included a heavy emphasis on receiving fire information from the experts—not social media—and working with, not against, fire and law enforcement personnel. Mora County Under Sheriff Americk Padilla and Mora County Commissioner Frank Maestas both referenced constituents’ anger and frustration over the fire—which began as a prescribed burn. Maestas cautioned: “Do not impede the firefighters; do not impede law enforcement,” saying he had been told by a state official, “If there’s any sort of violence, all services will be pulled…Please, take heed,” Maestas said. “These folks didn’t cause this fire.” Though New Mexico will remain very dry and hot over the weekend, fire managers expect a few days reprieve from high gusting winds and no red flag days. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez as of last reporting was at 43,887 acres acres and 19% containment.
MORA COUNTY, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Who Remembers These Great & Not Forgotten El Paso Bands

El Paso has some outstanding bands who work hard to make their dreams of making it big come to life. Throughout history, many bands have come & gone. Some DID make it & are no more, others changed their names, some came & went just like that. Well let's take a look at some local bands that you MIGHT have forgotten about, but we certainly didn't...
EL PASO, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Fire sparks evacuation of Extended Stay America hotel

Rio Rancho firefighters assess damages on the third floor of the Extended Stay Hotel off New Mexico Highway 528 Thursday morning. (Courtesy Photo/Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue) A malfunctioning electrical appliance sparked a fire at the Extended Stay America hotel at 2221 New Mexico 528 early Thursday. No injuries were...
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Ski Cloudcroft Introduces Tubing In Time for Summer

Just a drive away from El Paso is Ski Cloudcroft, who, usually has skiing in the winter, but this summer they're changing it up and introducing summer tubing. That's right, it's tubing, but in the summer. Now, I've never been skiing, but I have certainly done some tubing in the snow and that hill at Ski Cloudcroft is hella fun.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Check Out the El Paso Artist Who Creates Awesome Sneaker Designs

El Paso is filled with talent. And when we get some new kicks, we don't just do basic sneakers- that's where local artist Carla Padilla comes in. Padilla, known as @CeeDubbsCustoms on Instagram is making sure El Pasoans have some unique and cool sneakers. Just one look at her Instagram page and Padilla looks like she hasn't met a shoe she couldn't upgrade. Like this amazing revamp of some Vans with an homage to the Sun City.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

5 Sides Of Town That Will Make You Forget You Live In El Paso

Every once in a while, it's a NECESSITY to escape from a stressful life. Here are five sides of town that will transport you far away from El Paso, Tx. The Willows is a gated housing community on El Paso's westside. It features a man-made lake large, comfortable, yet not uniform housing, and every street is lined with large Willow trees making this side of town feel like a completely different city. A moist city.
EL PASO, TX

