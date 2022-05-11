ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

SFR Picks—Week of May 11

Cover picture for the articleCoe Center’s No Records puts youth curators first. Each year, Coe Center for the Arts’ Creative Director Bess Murphy hits up area schools looking for a promising crop of would-be youth curators with a goal of organizing a show using the center’s collection. According to Murphy, the program checks a lot...

Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many are starting to get ready for the possibility of a dry Rio Grande in Albuquerque and nearby areas like Socorro for the first time since the 1980s. Right now the river is full and is facing its peak flow due to early runoff from the mountains. “When all you have is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
KVIA ABC-7

‘Wanted Man’ is being filmed in Doña Ana County and will feature El Paso actress

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A new movie is being filmed right here in the Borderland from May 3-June 3. The movie is a border story called 'Wanted Man' that will feature the likes of Dolph Lundgren and Kelsey Grammer and Christina Villa who comes from El Paso. The movie is directed by Lundgren. The The post ‘Wanted Man’ is being filmed in Doña Ana County and will feature El Paso actress appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Prescribed burns have caused some of the largest fires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the past 22 years, 8% of the state has been on fire and two of the largest fires to burn land in New Mexico were started by the federal government. Officials from the U.S. Forrest Service workers were setting intentional fires — it's what they call a prescribed burn. They are supposed to be controlled and good for the forest.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox34.com

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire. Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there. So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Amazon showcases new Albuquerque warehouse fulfillment center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon officials hosted tours of their new Albuquerque facility named ABQ1. They showed what happens after you make a purchase, with workers pulling items and packaging orders, as well as conveyor belts carrying packages that are ready to be delivered. The facility employs roughly 3,000 people but they also get some help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ company wants to build townhouses in RR

New townhouses may be built in Rio Rancho. Albuquerque-based real estate company X2D is looking to build 32, two-story, two-bedroom units located south of Tulip Road and west of Arizona Street. Each unit would have a private yard with fencing. The Rio Rancho Planning and Zoning Board recommended a conditional...
RIO RANCHO, NM

