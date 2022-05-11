ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Letters to the Editor

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m glad you chose [Dev Atma] Khalsa [for magistrate] as I had him on my list. I can follow your reasoning and vote the others too, with the notable exception of [Brian] Colón. Why would his deep ties to powerful interests and networks work best for the state? We already suffer...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Monday morning. For more information, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Prescribed burns have caused some of the largest fires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the past 22 years, 8% of the state has been on fire and two of the largest fires to burn land in New Mexico were started by the federal government. Officials from the U.S. Forrest Service workers were setting intentional fires — it's what they call a prescribed burn. They are supposed to be controlled and good for the forest.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
County
Santa Fe County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Elections
Santa Fe, NM
Government
Santa Fe County, NM
Government
Santa Fe County, NM
Elections
KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
Santa Fe Reporter

Officials Warn Residents Not to Impede Firefighters, Law Enforcement Working Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire managers yesterday said during last night’s update while the fire had been very active on Thursday, it hadn’t grown significantly. As of this morning, it stood at 270,447 acres, with 30% containment and more than 1,800 personnel on the fire. Some communities in the southern portion have been able to start returning home, while fire managers anticipate the fire to continue moving north. Last night’s update also included a heavy emphasis on receiving fire information from the experts—not social media—and working with, not against, fire and law enforcement personnel. Mora County Under Sheriff Americk Padilla and Mora County Commissioner Frank Maestas both referenced constituents’ anger and frustration over the fire—which began as a prescribed burn. Maestas cautioned: “Do not impede the firefighters; do not impede law enforcement,” saying he had been told by a state official, “If there’s any sort of violence, all services will be pulled…Please, take heed,” Maestas said. “These folks didn’t cause this fire.” Though New Mexico will remain very dry and hot over the weekend, fire managers expect a few days reprieve from high gusting winds and no red flag days. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez as of last reporting was at 43,887 acres acres and 19% containment.
MORA COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Affordable Housing#Thc
rrobserver.com

ABQ company wants to build townhouses in RR

New townhouses may be built in Rio Rancho. Albuquerque-based real estate company X2D is looking to build 32, two-story, two-bedroom units located south of Tulip Road and west of Arizona Street. Each unit would have a private yard with fencing. The Rio Rancho Planning and Zoning Board recommended a conditional...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KFDA

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire. Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there. So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

‘DreamGlow SOMOS ABQ’ is happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SOMOS ABQ has been happening since May 5. They have built a ten-day program of intimate events. From art installations to musical performances and more, there is something for everyone. Tomorrow AirDance New Mexico will be performing at SOMOS DreamGlow. The event will take place at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many are starting to get ready for the possibility of a dry Rio Grande in Albuquerque and nearby areas like Socorro for the first time since the 1980s. Right now the river is full and is facing its peak flow due to early runoff from the mountains. “When all you have is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
KRQE News 13

Fire destroys mobile homes outside Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire destroyed four mobile homes in Chaves County. The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at Monksdale Rd. and Main Street just outside the Roswell city limits. Several fire departments in the area were called to contain it. No one was hurt. The Roswell Fire Department is investigating the cause […]
ROSWELL, NM
desertexposure.com

What COVID dollars paid for in Southern New Mexico

Initially, the federal money that came into New Mexico went toward “buying masks and paying for vaccines and very targeted healthcare relief,” Abbey said, and then toward shoring up state budgets. According to state documents for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the 33 county governments in New...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Arrest made, Breezy and cooler, New video, Somos Albuquerque

Thursday’s Top Stories Therapy dog killed by speeder in Albuquerque Man arrested after surveillance video shows outburst in Doña Ana gas station 2022 NCAA Albuquerque Women’s Golf Regional wraps up Albuquerque man charged with double murder arrested in Durango 13 New Mexicans selected for inaugural screenwriting program Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill homeowner faces backlash from city for violating ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill homeowner spent thousands of dollars building a wall in his front yard, now the city wants him to tear it down. According to the city’s rules for the Postwar Broadmoor addition in Nob Hill, front yard walls over three feet aren’t allowed. The neighborhood association says it’s all about protecting the look area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico

New Mexico is a state unlike any other. Its unique history and culture have left a lasting impression on the land, making it a truly special place to visit. Whether you're interested in exploring ancient ruins, marveling at incredible works of art, or simply enjoying the scenic beauty of the landscape, New Mexico has something to offer everyone.
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for another month. New Mexicans receiving the benefit will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size during the month of May. Maximum benefits distributed during the pandemic will expire 30 days after the end of the Public Health Emergency which is expected around […]
POLITICS
KOAT 7

Brunch with Byron: Chacón’s Pancake House

BERNALILLO, N.M. — It's a small town with a restaurant to feed a big appetite. Chacón’s Pancake House is tucked away in the Town of Bernalillo and some call this place a "pancake paradise." Watch the video above for more.
BERNALILLO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy