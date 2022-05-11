ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Kitten Season is Here!

Cover picture for the articleIt’s about that time again. As the weather starts to warm up, more and more kittens will be born all over Santa Fe County. While this sounds like a super cute phenomenon, it actually creates a significant challenge for animal shelters and the communities they support. Every year,...

KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Monday morning. For more information, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gilaherald.com

Lunar eclipse visible throughout Arizona on Sunday night

A lunar eclipse will be visible throughout Arizona on Sunday night from about 8:29 p.m. to 9:53 p.m. GRAHAM AND GREENLEE COUNTIES – There is no need to rub your body in some special oil. Neither should you worry about lighting candles and placing them in a certain pattern. Forgot about jumping in a river to wash away your sins.
ARIZONA STATE
County
Santa Fe County, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many are starting to get ready for the possibility of a dry Rio Grande in Albuquerque and nearby areas like Socorro for the first time since the 1980s. Right now the river is full and is facing its peak flow due to early runoff from the mountains. “When all you have is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

Santa Fe’s Newest Luxury Resort Is Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Just 10 minutes from Santa Fe’s historic city center is the city’s newest luxury resort, Bishop’s Lodge. The 5-star lodge is located on 317 secluded acres bordering the vast Santa Fe National Forest. Over 150 years ago, Bishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy, Santa Fe’s first archbishop, built and resided...
SANTA FE, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces: Your chance to meet Cheech and Chong!

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Actors and comedy duo coming to a Las Cruces dispensary. Cheech and Chong will be holding a meet and greet at PurLife Dispensary on May 19. The meet and greet will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are inviting fans to come...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire destroys mobile homes outside Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire destroyed four mobile homes in Chaves County. The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at Monksdale Rd. and Main Street just outside the Roswell city limits. Several fire departments in the area were called to contain it. No one was hurt. The Roswell Fire Department is investigating the cause […]
ROSWELL, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Hiker posted videos of hike hours before death

EL PASO, Texas- Hours before his tragic death in the Franklin Mountains, Jerred Woods posted Facebook videos to his personal page of the hike. In his first video at around 9 a.m. on the 7th of May, Woods says, "Just going for a hike this morning. Just wanted to say hi to my friends and The post El Paso Hiker posted videos of hike hours before death appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Northern New Mexico Wildfire Grows

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to. flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials. said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were. heading farther northeast, away from the area's biggest population. center in Taos. But evacuations...
TAOS, NM
KXRM

High Park fire shelter moved from Cripple Creek to Woodland Park

UPDATE: According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation shelter for the High Park fire has been moved to Woodland Park High School from Cripple Creek High School. The Cripple Creek site has been closed down at this time. The current evacuation and pre-evacuation areas are represented in the below map. UPDATE: From Teller […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO

