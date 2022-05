The Stars get to play a Game 7 on Sunday, and that's a special thing. Of course, they earned this right, but they still need to see it as a great opportunity. "Pressure is a privilege," said Stars coach Rick Bowness. "Every day in this league is a privilege, and the pressure that comes with it is a privilege. That's one thing we talk to our guys about. Never be afraid of a challenge, never be afraid of the pressure. Embrace it. Want it. That's how we take it."

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO