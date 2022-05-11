ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Man arrested for beating dog to death in Tulare County, deputies say

 1 day ago

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man accused of beating a dog to death.

Witnesses told investigators they saw 25-year-old Joshua Moody kill the dog at a home in the Cutler area on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the home near George Road and Avenue 407, where they found Moody.

They say he tried running away but was caught and arrested.

He is being held at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on animal cruelty charges.

