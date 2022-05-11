2 hospitalized after being hit by car in Visalia, police say

Two people are receiving treatment in a Visalia hospital after police say a driver ran a red light and hit them.

The accident happened at the intersection of Demaree and Noble around 6 pm Tuesday.

Police say a car being driven by a younger person ran the light and hit a man and woman who were crossing the street.

The two victims had minor injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this accident.