ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Man's body found near northeast Fresno convenience store

By Brittany Jacob
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ihSK_0fZxTBPm00

Flowers lay in the spot where a man was found dead in northeast Fresno.

Fresno resident Eric Johnston says he was walking to a 7-Eleven on Monday morning when he looked down and saw a man he recognized laying on the ground.

"I walked up, his body was out here, I walked around him and I shouted as loud as I could," he said. "He didn't respond and that's when I went to go get my phone."

Johnston then called for help. Police say when they arrived, the man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released his name.

Johnston lives in the area and says he's seen the man using his walker to get around the neighborhood -- he believes he was homeless.

"I saw him the day before and he was sitting there like everything was fine," he said. "Then 12 hours later, maybe, he's lying face down gone."

The intersection of Bullard and Fresno is a busy one -- which is why Johnston took to the neighborhood network app Nextdoor, calling out the public for walking past the man without taking action.

"Like he was a piece of garbage," he said. "But he's someone's family member. No matter where his situation in life, he still belonged to somebody somewhere."

According to Fresno Fire, it is not uncommon to find people lying on the sidewalk or off the side of the road.

That's why officials are encouraging people to call 911 for welfare checks in this type of situation.

They say first, use your best judgment to determine if it's an emergency.

Fresno Fire PIO Jonathan Lopez recommends safely figuring out if the person is breathing and then administering compression-only CPR if you can.

"Compression-only CPR is very effective and that keeps the oxygen and the blood circulating long enough to get medical attention," he said.

Johnston says he wishes more people would pay attention to what's going on around them.

Comments / 7

Irene
4d ago

He’s a human being who was dead on the streets. Nobody knows their stories. Not all homeless people are bad. I’ll do that for anyone. I wouldn’t just walk by a human being FACE DOWN in the streets. It’s called having compassion and a heart.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Police#Fresno Fire
FOX40

Police: Sacramento man killed in early morning shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived on scene they located a male adult that was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash

CHP officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County. It happened just before 5:30 on Saturday morning at Clovis and Central Avenues. Officers say a Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Clovis Avenue, when it collided head-on with a Toyota RAV 4, just south of Central. Both vehicles overturned.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Suspects arrested in CVS theft in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in the robbery of a CVS store that was captured on camera earlier this week have been taken into custody, according to the Fresno Police Department. Shirrell Cummings and Reginald Taylor have been identified as two of the suspects involved in the incident, according to police. Officers say the […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Police: Gunshot victim involved in vehicle collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with a gunshot wound was driving himself to a hospital, and ended up in a collision with another vehicle according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they responded to calls about a vehicle collision near Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue around 9:40...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in 2021 Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An arrest has been made in a 2021 homicide case, police announced Thursday. Fresno police announced the arrest of Michael Fitch, 32, in the 2021 killing of Cory Smith. On March 1, 2021, Smith was found in the area of Pierce and Montecito avenues. Investigators say Smith had been shot after […]
Key News Network

Shooting at Large House Party Under Investigation

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party that occurred in Bakersfield early Saturday morning, May 14, 2022. Bakersfield Police officers reported hearing 5-6 gunshots coming from east of the 1600 block of Lake Street around 12:30 a.m. Additional...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Merced that left a person injured, according to the Merced Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Olive Avenue and Meadows Drive on February 8. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they found the victim nearby […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Exeter shooting named

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in Exeter, as well as identified the victim, according to the Exeter Police Department. On Thursday morning, police say they responded to reports of an unconscious man on the road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man […]
EXETER, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy