Unlike most other Android developers, Google likes to test the bleeding edge stuff on its apps on an A/B basis, meaning users are randomly bucketed into different groups with each being shown a different experience. While this may help speed up decisions in the update process, it also leads to quite a mess sometimes. Many users say they're often forced to play a Russian Roulette of sorts with new features: some changes lead to unclear intents and actions, others just aren't desirable, and when they are, they sometimes just go away without explanation. In a possible bid to streamline this, Google's now offering dedicated betas through the Play Store for a bunch of its own apps.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO