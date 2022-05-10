Gatesville Primary celebrated Field Day

We are so sad to report the passing of our dear friend, Judy Vernon, on Thursday, May 5. Judy was a long-time visitor and supporter of the Pearl Cottage Bookstore, and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial service will be planned for her in Evant at a later date. Judy requested that memorials be made to the Pearl Cottage Bookstore in care of Linda Ray at 1771 CR 152, Purmela, TX 76566. What a blessing Judy was to the Book Cottage and continues to be. Her memorials will be used for the scholarship program. Please keep Judy’s family and friends in your prayers.
Comments / 0