Gatesville Primary celebrated Field Day

We are so sad to report the passing of our dear friend, Judy Vernon, on Thursday, May 5. Judy was a long-time visitor and supporter of the Pearl Cottage Bookstore, and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial service will be planned for her in Evant at a later date. Judy requested that memorials be made to the Pearl Cottage Bookstore in care of Linda Ray at 1771 CR 152, Purmela, TX 76566. What a blessing Judy was to the Book Cottage and continues to be. Her memorials will be used for the scholarship program. Please keep Judy’s family and friends in your prayers.

EVANT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO