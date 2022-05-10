ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

Gatesville Primary celebrated Field Day

Gatesville Messenger
 2 days ago

Gatesville Primary School recently celebrated their Field Day on...

www.gatesvillemessenger.com

Gatesville Messenger

Junior Ambassadors help host “senior” prom

The Gatesville Chamber Junior Ambassadors recently helped to host a Senior Masquerade Prom at Hillside Medical Lodge. They have been helping to host the prom event since 2015. The Junior Ambassadors decorated, furnished refreshments, provided a DJ, styled the ladies’ hair, did their make-up and helped them choose jewelry to go along with their outfits. The ambassadors then voted on a king and queen of the prom and danced the night away with the residents.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Judy Vernon May 6, 1941 – May 5, 2022

May 6, 1941 – May 5, 2022. Judy Vernon, age 80, of Evant, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home, as a result of ALS. Memorial services in Evant will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Enid, Oklahoma.
EVANT, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Central Texas Travel Club to meet May 17

The Central Texas Travel Club will be meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at Johnny’s Steaks and Barbecue in Salado, beginning at 11 a.m. Future trips will be discussed including day trips and trips to South Dakota, Scotland, Ireland and Switzerland. The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel with no dues or membership requirements.
SALADO, TX
City
Gatesville, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Pearl News

We are so sad to report the passing of our dear friend, Judy Vernon, on Thursday, May 5. Judy was a long-time visitor and supporter of the Pearl Cottage Bookstore, and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial service will be planned for her in Evant at a later date. Judy requested that memorials be made to the Pearl Cottage Bookstore in care of Linda Ray at 1771 CR 152, Purmela, TX 76566. What a blessing Judy was to the Book Cottage and continues to be. Her memorials will be used for the scholarship program. Please keep Judy’s family and friends in your prayers.
EVANT, TX
Gatesville Messenger

National Day of Prayer observed

The National Day of Prayer was observed on Thursday, May 5, by area churches and community members who came and prayed at or with the First Methodist Church in Gatesville. This is an annual event which strives to raise the awareness for the need of prayer, not only on specific day or for certain events, but on a continual basis.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Keeping command of the skies

Helping maintain order in the skies between Dallas and Austin – especially in the Central Texas region around Fort Hood is both a mission and a calling for Mark Vick and Aristotle Ponder, two air traffic controllers who work to help ensure safe flights. Vick, who is the chief...
FORT HOOD, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Forrest Hefner graduates from Utah State University

Forrest Hefner graduates from Utah State University. Forrest Hefner, a 2012 graduate of Gatesville High School, recently graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Technology - Professional Pilot. Hefner was among the 6,588 students eligible to receive degrees and certificates from USU's statewide campuses or USU Online. The 2022 graduating class includes graduates from summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

4-H students focus on pork, rabbits at Exchange Club

Two Gatesville High School students and 4-H members gave presentations to the Gatesville Exchange Club on May 4. Kinlee Gardner, a freshman, talked about "The Power of Pork" and Cayleigh Coursey, a sophomore, spoke about rabbit showmanship. They were introduced by Becky Coward, an Exchange Club member and the Coryell County Agrilife Extension agent who oversees 4-H programs. Both students advanced to state competition, where they will represent Coryell County.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Local brothers enjoy Honor Flight

Two brothers from Gatesville – Dennis and Mike Myers – who both served in the military during the Vietnam era recently were able to enjoy the experience of a lifetime – an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. with tours of monuments and military sights through Honor Flight Austin.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Dispatch

The following is a breakdown of activity reported through dispatchers during the period of May 5 – 8. While there were many calls to the dispatcher, this is a partial list of more significant activity. Persons are reminded that only emergency calls should be made to 9-1-1, while all other calls to the police department should be made to 865-2226 or to the Sheriff’s office at 865-7201.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Morris Federation to elect new officers

The last meeting of The Morris Federation for the 2021-2022 calendar year is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, at the Junction at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be Dutch treat, with members ordering items individually from the menu. Election of new officers for 2022-2024 will be on the agenda.
JUNCTION, TX
Person
Tommy Davidson
Gatesville Messenger

Business of the Month

The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce recently selected Grace Bible Church as May's Business of the Month. Pictured above are representatives of the chamber presenting the trophy and certificate to church officials. Grace Bible Church is located at 4012 U.S. Highway 84 and can be reached by calling 254-248-0053.
GATESVILLE, TX

