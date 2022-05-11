ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai firm says affiliate carrying out checks after COVID test accuracy questioned

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z16q6_0fZxRT8200

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai Runda Medical Technology (603108.SS) said on Wednesday it has ordered its COVID testing affiliate to carry out checks after Shanghai residents whose samples were processed by the lab questioned the accuracy of results.

Residents in the Chinese economic hub have over the past six weeks had to undergo multiple rounds of self-testing via antigen kits, as well as PCR tests, during the city's lockdown as China tries to curb COVID-19 transmission. read more

Local media reported on Tuesday that a number of residents had been ordered to move to quarantine sites after the Shanghai Runda-linked laboratory conducting nucleic acid tests returned positive results on their samples, only to test negative for the virus following additional tests by other labs.

Shanghai Runda, which holds a 48.4% stake in the laboratory's owner, a medical testing company, said in a filing it has directed the lab to self investigate the issue and to comply with probes by authorities.

Doubts over the accuracy of results from the Runda-linked lab have added to frustration over the Shanghai government's testing campaigns.

Some residents have expressed anger in social media over badly managed testing at their communities, citing issues such as confusion over testing results or long waiting times.

Each new case has multiple consequences. A COVID-positive person and their close contacts must go to quarantine centres, many of which have been criticised as crowded and unsanitary. Neighbours in the building of a COVID-positive person must isolate for 14 days, with the clock resetting every time a new case is found.

One user on the Twitter-like platform Weibo said she was in a quarantine centre after a positive result returned by Shanghai Runda's affiliate. She had since tested negative and now feared contracting the virus at the centre, she said. Reuters was not able to independently verify her post.

"I really don't know what we can do after eating and sleeping in the same place with infections for five days," the woman said.

Reuters was unable to reach the laboratory directly for comment.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines are pressing the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old rule requiring nearly all international air passengers with some exceptions to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. Airline executives say many Americans are not traveling internationally because of concerns they will test...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Antigen Test#Acid Tests#Runda Medical Technology#Ss#Chinese
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Tech boost lifts Australian shares; Brambles soars on CVC buyout talks

May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday with technology stocks catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, even as investors fretted over rapid inflation and recession, while container supplier Brambles soared after early talks of a takeover offer. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.9% at...
MARKETS
Reuters

TIM signs network-sharing deal with Open Fiber to speed up rollout

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a commercial agreement with Open Fiber to provide the rival broadband network company with access to its infrastructure to speed up the rollout of fibre in the more remote parts of Italy, the companies said on Friday. Under the deal Open Fiber...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac sees tepid Nasdaq debut

(Rewrites throughout, adds background on sector) May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp shares fell 2.2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the U.S. oilfield services company at $2.47 billion, and adding to signs that capital markets investors were still shunning initial public offerings (IPOs). Shares of the company,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Taiwan backers seek invitation to major health assembly, WHO says

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization official said on Monday that the health agency had received a proposal by 13 member states for Taiwan to join a major health assembly next week as an observer. “Thirteen member states have proposed a new item, a supplementary item, called inviting Taiwan...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy