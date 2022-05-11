Caterer Compass lifts revenue outlook after robust first-half

* KOSPI turns down, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield jumps SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday after starting the week higher, as key China data came in weaker than expected, fuelling investor fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter. ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield jumped after the central bank governor said it's too early to decide if the country requires a big rate hike now. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 4.66 points, or 0.18%, at 2,599.58, as of 0211 GMT, reversing a nearly 1% rise in early trade. ** The local stock market started higher on a strong dip-buying appetite, but erased gains with focus on China's economic data, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** South Korea's finance minister and central bank chief agreed on Monday to boost policy coordination in fighting inflation and financial markets instability. ** Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said he may be able to say whether a 50 basis-point interest rate hike is needed only after seeing more data in around July and August, a comment made "in principle" according to the central bank's follow-up explanation. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.75%. ** Pulling down risk appetite, data showed on Monday that China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 40.5 billion won ($31.58 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,280.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% higher than its previous close at 1,284.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,282.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,282.4. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.38 points to 105.22. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 16.0 basis points to 3.067%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.4 basis points to 3.310%. ($1 = 1,282.3500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

