Caterer Compass lifts revenue outlook after robust first-half

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

May 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Compass Group Plc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a 500 million pound ($616.65 million) share buyback after a strong first-half, as food catering volumes picked up from COVID-19 pandemic lows.

The world’s largest catering company raised its full-year 2022 organic revenue growth forecast to around 30% from 20%-25%. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

