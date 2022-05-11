ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: West Ham identify Ollie Watkins as primary summer target

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loR6L_0fZxR0rS00

What the papers say

West Ham’s search for a new striker has come to a close, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins earmarked as the club’s primary transfer target. The Guardian says West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to bolster his squad up front, with the club willing to test Villa’s resolve over the 26-year-old when the transfer window opens. Watkins has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals for club and country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzVcR_0fZxR0rS00
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The Daily Mail reports Barcelona are interested in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Despite the 30-year-old recently being linked with Bayern Munich, the Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, says the 30-year-old is believed to be keen on playing in Spain, with the Catalan giants hoping to bring in a top striker in the summer.

Tottenham are leading the chase for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to the Evening Standard. Spurs are reportedly favoured over Manchester United for the 29-year-old’s signature, with the England international likely to be back-up to Hugo Lloris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUbLJ_0fZxR0rS00
Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Daily Mirror, via Super Desporte, says Arsenal may be able to offload Nicolas Pepe in the summer after Sevilla emerged as a potential suitor for the 26-year-old winger.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGqhN_0fZxR0rS00
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Victor Osimhen: Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in signing the Napoli striker, reports Calciomercato.

Youri Tielemans: The Evening Standard says Arsenal are among the clubs who have been linked with the Leicester midfielder.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
David Moyes
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Sam Johnstone
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Rumours#Aston Villa#Guardian#The Daily Mail#Bayern Munich#Mundo Deportivo#Catalan#The Evening Standard#Spurs#The Daily Mirror#Super Desporte#Arsenal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy