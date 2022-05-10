Rainey Qualley on Wearing Prosthetic Belly in ‘Ultrasound’

Warning: This article deals with rape.Selma Blair has said that she has “been raped multiple times”.The 49-year-old actor has detailed her sexual assault experiences for the first time, as well as her alcohol addition, in her new memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir Of Growing Up.In an interview with People, Blair said she was raped during a spring break trip after a day of binge-driking.“I don’t know if both of them raped me. One of them definitely did,” the actor said.“I made myself small and quiet and waited for it to be over. I wish I could say what happened...
