ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TUI aims to become profitable in 2022 as travel demand recovers

By Zuzanna Szymanska
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKOPi_0fZxQSLw00

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Holiday group TUI (TUIGn.DE) expects to become profitable again in 2022 as countries lift COVID-19 restrictions and people book package tours, eager to pay more for higher hotel grades or extra services on their long-awaited vacations.

The group's announcement chimes in with other recent positive updates from the travel sector including stronger-than-expected sales at German flag carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE).

TUI expects the recovery to be lasting as people are valuing experiences more highly than goods, and as oil and gas prices should eventually normalize, CEO Fritz Joussen said after TUI's second-quarter results on Wednesday.

Commenting on oil price levels of $105-110 per barrel, Joussen said, "historically, I have not seen such pricing levels last very long."

Asked if consumer worries about rising living costs might curb soaring demand, he said, "I think there might even be upside potential if oil and gas prices normalize because they are the driver of inflation today."

Many analysts say the effects of inflation are the main risk to the travel industry's 2022 earnings. Joussen said he agreed that rising consumer prices might affect TUI if they remain too high for too long.

He also said rising average travel prices - thanks to more guests treating themselves with higher hotel categories, and people booking longer holidays making rooms more scarce - were covering higher fuel costs.

"There will be practically no last minute offers at low prices this summer," Joussen said.

He added he expects TUI's capacity to almost reach the pre-crisis level of 2019 this year, and the company does not need taxpayers' money, just a little from the banks at the moment.

Germany had given TUI aid of 4.3 billion euros ($4.54 billion) as COVID-19 hit the travel industry in 2020-2021 but second-quarter bookings helped the group further cut debt and it plans to repay all state aid soon.

Germany-listed shares in TUI were up 4.5% by 1230 GMT.

In the second quarter, TUI's underlying loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) narrowed to 330 million euros, almost halving the loss of 633 million euros it reported for the same period last year.

TUI also said it generated sales of 2.13 billion euros in the second quarter of its 2022 financial year starting in October - nine times as much as in the second quarter of 2021.

It last posted a profit in 2019.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Kirsti Knolle, Kim Coghill, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China property shares in Hong Kong climb on latest easing of mortgage rules

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland properties Index rose nearly 4% on Monday after China further eased the mortgage loan rate guidance. Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another attempt to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

China April property sales plunge 46.6%, fastest since at least 2010

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's April property sales by value fell at their fastest pace in at least 12 years as COVID-19 lockdowns further cooled demand despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving a key sector of the world's second-largest economy. In April, property sales by value slumped...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tui Group#Thomson Reuters#Tui#German#Lufthansa#Fraport
Reuters

Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10% from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday, rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials. The surge in the corporate...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
Reuters

Tech boost lifts Australian shares; Brambles soars on CVC buyout talks

May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday with technology stocks catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, even as investors fretted over rapid inflation and recession, while container supplier Brambles soared after early talks of a takeover offer. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.9% at...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, China's yuan dips

May 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 128.850 129.19 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3925 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.793 29.807 +0.05 Korean won 1280.700 1284.2 +0.27 Peso 52.440 52.37 -0.13 Rupee 77.450 77.45 0.00 Yuan 6.795 6.79 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.850 115.08 -10.69 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3490 -3.28 Taiwan dlr 29.793 27.676 -7.11 Korean won 1280.700 1188.60 -7.19 Baht 34.760 33.39 -3.94 Peso 52.440 50.99 -2.77 Rupiah 14610.000 14250 -2.46 Rupee 77.450 74.33 -4.03 Ringgit 4.396 4.1640 -5.28 Yuan 6.795 6.3550 -6.47 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares follow broader Asia higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC up

BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Monday as broader Asia tried to hold onto small gains after weak data from China showed that strict lockdowns hit the world’s second-largest economy. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.54% at 15,868, as of 0353 GMT, while...
STOCKS
Reuters

China stocks fall as dire economic activity data dents sentiment

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday after data showed that the country’s economic activity cooled sharply in April due to COVID-19 lockdowns, with investors looking past Shanghai’s June reopening plan and a mortgage rate-cut for first-time homebuyers. The CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 3,956.01...
RETAIL
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars toppled by China data shock

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars suffered a fresh setback on Monday when stunningly weak economic data out of China stoked fears of a global recession, undermining risk assets and commodities. Chinese retail sales sank 11.1% in April from a year earlier, far beyond forecasts...
RETAIL
Reuters

Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia. Brent crude futures were down 64...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy