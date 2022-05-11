ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Higley Looks to the Future

By Marie Searle
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Higley gave up one of her many hats when she retired as editor of the News-Examiner earlier this month. Since her days growing up in Nounan, Idaho, Michelle has worn numerous hats, some of them simultaneously. “I never have done things traditionally. My mother would agree with me,”...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

(Gary) Gearld Henry Rose

Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend (Gary) Gearld Henry Rose passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 91. He was born on August 30, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, the only child of Guy Axel Rose and Chrystal Keller Rose. Gary was a lifelong resident of Park Valley, Utah, a place he loved dearly. His childhood in Park Valley was one of hard work and happiness. He developed an early love for ranching, horses, cattle, and the land, a love that continued throughout his life. He also had a great passion and talent for sports, and became an excellent athlete in basketball, and track and field. Additionally he spent many years as a basketball coach in Ogden and Park Valley.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Looking back, ahead at downtown Logan

Recently a granddaughter from out-of-state was visiting and she wanted to take us to lunch at the Bluebird. We explained that it had been closed for about a year and she was disappointed. The Bluebird had the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. I guess the Idle Isle in Brigham City will now have that. The Bluebird was more than the unique store front and signage. It had an antique charm with its glass cases filled with various hand-dipped chocolates, eating area, stairs to the upper floor and especially the marble counter fountain area where you sat on stools and could watch them fix sodas, ice cream dishes and etc. The atmosphere there was unique that one does not get in the other “modern” restaurants in town. The menu of years, except the few years before it closed, was special that one looked forward to. Then they had the iron-port drink with cherry in it, no less, that no one else had in town. You can still find the drink at the Peach City in Brigham City but without the cherry!
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pro-choice rally outside Pocatello City Hall attracts hundreds

POCATELLO — At least 200 people rallied outside Pocatello City Hall on Saturday evening in support of Roe v. Wade amid concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Rally-goers lined the street in front of City Hall holding signs and chanting through megaphones as motorists passed by honking their car horns and revving their engines. The rally, called “Abortion Is Healthcare: Bans OFF Our...
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

Opal Nelson’s 90th birthday

Opal was born May 20, 1932, to Joseph and Fontella Parker at the family home in Lanark, Idaho. She was the sixth child in a family of four boys and five girls. She was raised in Lanark. Opal attended elementary school in a two-room school house in Lanark and high school in Paris, that’s Idaho not France! Opal enjoyed biology, Pep Club, singing in the choir and spending time with friends.
MILLVILLE, UT

